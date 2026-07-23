Nigeria: NAFDAC Begins Nationwide Seizure of Sachet Alcohol

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Wednesday launched a nationwide enforcement operation to remove all alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate, PET, bottles below 200 millilitres from circulation, marking the full implementation of the Federal Government’s ban on the products.

The sweeping crackdown, which is taking place simultaneously across the six geopolitical zones, follows the closure of manufacturing facilities found to be producing the banned alcoholic drinks in violation of regulatory directives.

NAFDAC enforcement teams have fanned out to markets, motor parks, retail outlets, bars, supermarkets and other distribution channels to identify, seize and destroy the prohibited products, warning that anyone found producing, importing, distributing, transporting, stocking or selling them risks prosecution.

In a press statement, the Director General of the Agency, Prof Christianah Adeyeye, said the agency has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, hawkers and transporters to immediately surrender any remaining stock, stressing that continued possession or sale of the products would attract seizure, regulatory sanctions and possible prosecution.

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The nationwide operation represents one of the most aggressive regulatory actions against alcoholic beverages in recent years and signals the government's determination to tackle underage drinking, substance abuse and the easy accessibility of cheap alcohol among young Nigerians.

NAFDAC said the exercise is not a one-off operation but part of a sustained nationwide enforcement and public enlightenment campaign aimed at eliminating harmful alcohol products from the Nigerian market.

According to the agency, the action is designed to protect children, adolescents and other vulnerable groups from the dangers associated with the widespread availability of small-pack alcoholic beverages, while encouraging responsible alcohol consumption among adults.

The agency clarified that the enforcement is not targeted at manufacturers who comply with the approved packaging thresholds but is focused on removing products considered to pose significant public health risks.

It described the banned sachet and sub-200ml PET bottled alcoholic drinks as illegal products that should no longer be found in circulation.

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NAFDAC also appealed to Nigerians to support the enforcement exercise by reporting individuals or businesses involved in producing, stocking or selling the prohibited alcoholic beverages.

The agency urged members of the public to avoid purchasing or consuming the banned products and to report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

The latest enforcement marks a significant escalation in the Federal Government's efforts to tighten alcohol regulation and curb the growing burden of alcohol-related harm, particularly among young people, amid increasing concerns over substance abuse across the country.