Nigeria: Govt Plans Nationwide Advocacy Campaign On Breast Feeding

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it will Monday join the global community to commemorate the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week with a series of activities including community outreach programmes, media campaigns and other advocacy activities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

As part of the 2026 commemoration, the ministry said that series of activities will be held nationwide, including community outreach programmes, health worker training, media campaigns and other advocacy activities across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

It said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, will address the media during the National Commemoration on Monday.

In a statement signed by Assistant Director, Information & Public Relations, Mr. Ado Bako, the Ministry called on all Nigerians to join the campaign by supporting mothers to breastfeed according to national recommendations.

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Collective action to protect, promote and support breastfeeding is an investment in healthier children, stronger families and a more prosperous Nigeria.

The theme for this year's celebration, "Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works," highlights the need to build on proven strategies that have improved breastfeeding practices while evaluating progress towards better nutrition, food security and poverty reduction.

"Breastfeeding remains the foundation of lifelong health. It provides optimal nutrition for infants, strengthens immunity, supports healthy brain development, improves child survival, and contributes significantly to human capital development and national productivity.

"Promoting and protecting breastfeeding also reduces healthcare costs and advances food security and social equity."

The ministry said that every mother deserves the support needed to breastfeed successfully. Families, healthcare providers, employers, communities and policymakers all have critical roles in ensuring that breastfeeding mothers receive adequate care, encouragement and workplace support.

It explained that early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth; exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and introduction of appropriate complementary foods from six months while continuing breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond.

The ministry said that breast milk remains the ideal food for infants, adding, "it is safe, readily available, affordable, hygienic and provides the first line of protection against many common childhood illnesses.

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"Increased breastfeeding also helps families avoid the high financial burden of infant formula and preventable diseases".