Nigeria: Anambra Excludes Murder, Kidnapping, GBV Suspects From Plea Bargain Initiative

An official said the plea bargain arrangement would apply to all offences created under the laws of Anambra State, except murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape.

Anambra State Government has announced a plea bargain initiative for suspects standing criminal trial in the state, excluding those charged with murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka.

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Mr Nweke said the initiative was part of the state government's efforts to decongest correctional centres and courts, while advancing ongoing reforms in the criminal justice sector in line with the vision of Governor Charles Soludo.

He said the plea bargain arrangement would apply to all offences created under the laws of Anambra State, except murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape.

According to him, a formal direction dated 22 July has been issued to all prosecutors in the state, mandating them to provide the prescribed plea bargain forms to defendants in criminal cases before plea is taken.

The attorney-general described the initiative as a significant policy measure aimed at improving the efficiency of criminal justice administration in the state.

He said the move marked the first time a state government had extended the plea bargain option on such a broad scale to persons facing criminal prosecution.

Under the plea bargain arrangement, a defendant who voluntarily pleads guilty to an offence may receive a lesser sentence as determined by the court.

(NAN)