Liberia: Nimba District #2 Approves Nearly U.S.$300k Dev't Package

Delegates from Nimba County Electoral District No. 2 have endorsed nearly US$300,000 in development projects following a two-day district sitting that emphasized completing stalled infrastructure projects, improving community participation, and strengthening accountability in the management of development funds.

The sitting, held in Sanniquellie City last week, brought together representatives from towns, clans and chiefdoms across the district to determine priorities for the 2026 development funding year.

Unlike previous district planning meetings, this year's process was preceded by separate clan-level consultations, a new approach that organizers say enabled communities to identify their most pressing needs before participating in district-wide decision-making.

According to a release issued by the Office of Representative Nyahn G. Flomo, the reform was introduced through amendments to the Community Development Fund (CDF) Management Guidelines following the 2024 Impacted Community Sitting.

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The initiative was designed to ensure delegates arrived at the district sitting with unified positions on development priorities, thereby improving planning and reducing disagreements over resource allocation.

"The process ensures that when clan delegates converge at the District Sitting, they speak with a unified voice, fully equipped to advocate for their communities' needs," the release stated.

Participatory Planning Begins at the Community Level

Prior to the district sitting, consultations were held separately within the three ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML)-impacted clans in District No. 2.

The meetings began on June 29 in Whynor, Garr Clan, continued in Gboa Clan on July 4, and concluded in Sehyi Clan on July 6.

During those consultations, community members assessed local development challenges, including broken hand pumps, deteriorating school roofs, poor road conditions, limited market access, and inadequate public infrastructure.

Residents were encouraged to identify practical solutions before presenting their priorities at the district level.

The exercise also sought to improve community ownership of development planning by ensuring delegates genuinely reflected the views of their respective communities.

One of the dominant themes emerging from the consultations was concern over unfinished development projects dating back several years.

According to organizers, many projects stalled because initial appropriations underestimated actual construction costs, largely due to limited technical capacity during project planning.

As a result, delegates agreed that priority should be given to completing ongoing projects before approving numerous new initiatives.

Representative Flomo emphasized that sustainable development requires finishing existing investments rather than scattering limited resources across multiple incomplete projects.

"It is better to complete one good project than to abandon it and start two new ones," Rep. Flomo said.

He added: "An unfinished clinic or a half-completed bridge is a waste of money and a testament to failed planning."

Delegates subsequently resolved to revisit allocations approved during the 2022, 2024 and 2025 district sittings, with the objective of ensuring previously initiated projects are completed.

Three clans within District No. 2--Sehyi, Garr and Gboa--qualify as ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML)-impacted communities, making them eligible to receive allocations under the Community Development Fund.

Under the established eligibility criteria, impacted communities include settlements located within a 1,000-meter radius of mining operations or Yekepa Township, and within 500 meters on either side of the Yekepa-Buchanan railway corridor.

Approximately 30 towns and villages across the three clans fall within these designated impact zones.

During the sitting, delegates were informed that the 2026 Community Development Fund envelope allocated US$164,021 as the remaining uncommitted budget for impacted communities in Nimba County.

The distribution was approved as follows: Sehyi Clan: approximately US$67,000, Garr Clan: US$51,796, and Gboa Clan: US$44,890.

However, delegates determined that the available allocation would be insufficient to complete ongoing road rehabilitation projects approved during previous sittings.

Consequently, participants recommended reallocating portions of the available funding toward completing those critical infrastructure works.

At the conclusion of the two-day deliberations, delegates endorsed development initiatives valued at approximately US$300,000 for implementation during the 2026 funding cycle.

Priority projects include construction of primary and elementary schools, construction of town halls, installation of solar-powered water systems, rehabilitation and installation of hand pumps, expansion of electricity connectivity, procurement of desks, chairs and tables for schools, and provision of office furniture for customary and statutory local authorities.

Organizers say the approved projects reflect priorities identified directly by community members during the earlier clan consultations.

Observers described the planning process as a notable shift toward participatory local governance in Nimba County.

Rather than relying solely on district-level meetings, Representative Flomo's office introduced a structured consultation process beginning at the clan and chiefdom levels before culminating in the district sitting.

According to the release, this marks the first time in Nimba County that a representative has organized district development planning through successive clan, chiefdom and district consultations.

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Delegates praised the process, saying it improved transparency and strengthened public understanding of how district development resources are allocated.

Many participants described the approach as open, educational and inclusive, noting that it gave citizens greater confidence in how development funds are being managed.

The District No. 2 sitting reflects a growing emphasis on improving accountability in the management of community development funds generated through concession agreements.

For many development practitioners, one of the persistent challenges confronting local development initiatives has been not merely the availability of funding but ensuring projects are properly planned, adequately budgeted and fully completed.

By requiring communities to identify priorities collectively before district-level approval, organizers hope the new model will reduce duplication, improve project oversight and maximize the long-term impact of limited development resources.

If consistently implemented, the approach could provide a model for participatory development planning in other concession-affected districts, where communities continue to seek greater involvement in decisions affecting local infrastructure and public investment.