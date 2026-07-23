Nigeria: Traness C&I Launches Youth Energy Talent Programme

TranESS C&I, the commercial and industrial energy storage business unit of Transsion Holdings, has reinforced its commitment to Nigeria's education and clean energy sectors through the launch of a Youth Talent in Energy Storage Programme and the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Ansar Foundation.

The announcements were made during the company's inaugural Empowering Education, Illuminating the Future Education Industry Summit held in Abuja, which convened private school proprietors, university administrators, education leaders, industry experts, and government stakeholders to address the impact of unreliable electricity on educational institutions across Nigeria.

Opening the summit, Charlie Wang, C&I Sales Director at TranESS, reaffirmed Transsion Holdings' long-term commitment to Africa and its investment in sustainable infrastructure that supports economic and social development across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, President and Founder of Al-Ansar Foundation, highlighted the critical role of reliable electricity in modernising Nigeria's education sector, noting that dependable energy infrastructure is essential to improving teaching, learning, and institutional productivity.

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During the technical sessions, TranESS C&I showcased tailored commercial and industrial energy storage solutions designed specifically for schools and higher institutions.

The summit also featured contributions from ecosystem partners, including itel Appliances, Apparelcare, Cawin Mobility, and representatives of the Private Secondary School Association Abuja, reinforcing the importance of cross-sector collaboration in driving sustainable development.

A major highlight of the event was the official launch of the Youth Talent in Energy Storage Programme, unveiled by Farrah Huang, Global Marketing Director, TranESS itel Energy. The initiative aims to train more than 3,000 Nigerian energy storage technicians over the next three years through five regional training centres across the country.

Complementing the programme, TranESS also announced plans to develop specialised energy storage management courses through Transsion University, with outstanding Nigerian students to be selected annually for advanced training opportunities in China. The initiative is designed to strengthen local technical capacity and support Africa's growing clean energy ecosystem.

Further underscoring its long-term investment in human capital development, TranESS C&I signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Al-Ansar Foundation to establish structured pathways for internships, employment opportunities in China, and educational exchange programmes for qualified Nigerian candidates.

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Under the agreement, Al-Ansar Foundation will coordinate the identification and preparation of eligible participants, creating a structured pipeline between Nigerian educational institutions and TranESS' global operations.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, company representatives noted that developing local talent is critical to accelerating Nigeria's transition to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions while creating meaningful career opportunities for young people.

Closing the summit, Anisa, Business Development Manager at TranESS C&I, encouraged participating institutions to translate dialogue into action by embracing sustainable energy solutions that improve educational outcomes and institutional resilience.