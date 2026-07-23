Ghana: FA to Release 2026/27 Gpl Fixtures Today

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to release the full fixtures of the 2026 Ghana Premier League today.

The fixtures would officially map out the journey for all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The full schedule, according to a statement from the FA, featuring all 306 league matches, will be published on the GFA's official website, www.ghanafa.org, and across the Football Association's official social media platforms.

The Premier League fixtures will detail the 34 matches for each team for the 2025/26 season to enable the clubs to plan for their full season.

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The GFA has already confirmed that the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of September 4-7, 2026, with the campaign scheduled to conclude on the weekend of May 28 - 31, 2027.