Ghana Badminton Signs MOU With Special Olympics Ghana to Promote Inclusive Sports

The Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Olympics Ghana as part of preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympic cycle.

The landmark agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations by creating greater opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to participate in badminton while expanding access to coaching, competitions, technical training, and athlete development programmes across Ghana.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the GBA President, Mr Evans Yeboah, said the partnership was the result of his outfit's deliberate efforts to grow the sport through inclusive development initiatives.

Mr Yeboah stated that the development initiatives have culminated in bringing together partners to be able to have that pathway in growing the sport.

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He explained that Special Olympics Ghana has become an important development partner, helping to create opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities to actively participate in badminton, reflecting Ghana's commitment to ensuring that people of all abilities have equal opportunities to participate in sports while contributing to the growth of the sector.

According to him, Special Olympics teachers have already undergone training through the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and the Badminton Confederation of Africa's coaching programme to equip them with the skills needed to teach badminton to athletes with intellectual disabilities.

He revealed that preparations have already begun for major Special Olympics events in 2027, with both organisations working together to develop pathways for young athletes with intellectual disabilities to represent Ghana on the international stage, including the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile.

A Board Member of Special Olympics Ghana, Dr Ebenezer Owusu, described the partnership as another important milestone in expanding sporting opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities.

The Development Manager of the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA), Dr Reda Ahmed and Mr Kamal Sulley, a representative of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) both praised and commended the GBA for the partnership and described it as a model that other African countries should emulate.

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The MoU is expected to strengthen cooperation among Ghana Badminton, the Badminton Confederation of Africa, the Badminton World Federation, Special Olympics Ghana, and Special Olympics International.

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