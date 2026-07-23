Ghana: Foden Extends Man City Stay

Manchester City forward Phil Foden gave a boost to new boss Enzo Maresca by signing a four-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Foden's deal provides the England international with much-needed stability after a turbulent period.

The 26-year-old had struggled for form during an injury-plagued period that included being left out of England's squad for the recent World Cup.

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He would have been out of contract at the end of the coming season, but his new deal, which contains an option for a further one-year extension, resolves his long-term future.

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Foden has won six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and five League Cups with City since graduating from the club's youth academy.

He is the most decorated player in City's history alongside Bernardo Silva and John Stones, who both left in the close-season.

But a year ago, after struggling to replicate his form of previous campaigns, Foden opened up on his battles off the pitch with his mental health.

Foden, who has 110 goals in 369 career appearances for City, started only seven of their last 26 games before boss Pep Guardiola resigned at the end of the season, with former Chelsea manager Maresca taking charge in June.

Foden said he was looking forward to working with Maresca, who was part of Guardiola's coaching staff during the treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.-AFP