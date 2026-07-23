Ghana: Three Remanded Over Alleged Lynching At Sabon Zongo

Three persons have been arrested and remanded into police custody in connection with the alleged lynching of Yusuf Zakari at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests formed part of ongoing police investigations into the killing after the victim was allegedly attacked by a group of persons at a cattle kraal in Sabon Zongo in the early hours of July 19, 2026, and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo, said the victim sustained severe injuries during the attack and was initially rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital before being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement said swift police investigations led to the arrest of Moses Adoko, 37, a plumber; Abubakari Adams, 25, a herdsman; and Nurudeen Suleman, 35, a motor mechanic, in connection with the incident.

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According to the statement, the suspects were arraigned before the Asokore Mampong District Court, presided over by Her Worship Mrs Hilder Esther Wryter.

The court remanded all three suspects into police custody and adjourned the case to August 7, 2026.

The statement said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing, with efforts being made to identify and arrest other persons who might have been involved in the alleged lynching.

It urged members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and instead report suspected criminal activities to the Police for lawful action.

The Command also appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigations to contact the nearest police station or use the Police emergency numbers.

The statement reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service's commitment to ensuring that all persons connected with the incident were brought to justice through the due process of law.