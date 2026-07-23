Africa: Somalia Backs AU Health Agenda At Accra Summit

Accra, Ghana — Somalia has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and building resilient health systems as African leaders gathered in Ghana for the African Union's 20th Extraordinary Summit on Health.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji Adam, representing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, told the summit that Somalia had made the implementation of Primary Health Care (PHC) a national priority to ensure equitable access to quality health services.

The summit, attended by African heads of state and African Union officials, focused on strengthening health systems across the continent, expanding primary healthcare, ending AIDS by 2030, reducing preventable maternal deaths, and improving preparedness for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Ali said Somalia was implementing reforms to strengthen health facilities, expand the health workforce, improve community health services, digitize health systems, and enhance emergency preparedness.

He also reaffirmed Somalia's support for the Accra Declaration and the African Union's vision of building resilient health systems, urging African countries to increase cooperation, domestic health financing, and collective efforts to achieve universal health coverage and sustainable development.