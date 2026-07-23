Liberia: NPA, French Port Giant Sign Smart Ports Deal

MONROVIA — The National Port Authority (NPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with HAROPA PORT of France to promote digital technology, automation and infrastructure modernization across Liberia's four major seaports.

The agreement, signed in Le Havre, France, establishes a long-term framework for cooperation involving the ports of Monrovia, Buchanan, Greenville and Harper.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the NPA said the partnership covers five priority areas: smart-port technology and digital transformation; automated terminal operations and intelligent logistics; infrastructure modernization and rehabilitation; professional training and technical exchanges; and sustainable maritime development.

NPA Managing Director Sekou A.M. Dukuly and Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., led the Liberian delegation at the signing.

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The non-exclusive agreement also provides for periodic consultations and the joint development of future projects between the two port authorities.

According to the NPA, the partnership is intended to improve operational efficiency and help bring Liberia's maritime infrastructure in line with international standards.

The agreement supports the authority's RESET Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which seeks to reposition Liberia's port system as a competitive destination for investment and international cooperation.

The plan focuses on revenue optimization, operational efficiency, safety and security, environmental sustainability and technological modernization.

The partnership grew out of discussions held on March 31, 2026, between Ambassador Yorlay and HAROPA PORT's Director for International Relations, European Affairs and Strategic Foresight, Cedric Virciglio, at the Liberian Embassy near Paris.

Those discussions focused on establishing a sister-port relationship and expanding cooperation in professional training, technical knowledge exchange, port development and equipment support.

The NPA said the partnership is particularly important to its efforts to modernize the Freeport of Monrovia and improve operations throughout Liberia's port system.

HAROPA PORT was created through the merger of the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris. It is France's leading port and Europe's second-largest river port.

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The Port of Le Havre connects with nearly 650 ports worldwide and receives approximately 6,000 vessel calls annually. -Dispatch