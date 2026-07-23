Liberia: Community Leader Praises AML for Expanding Jobs and Skills Training for Local Youth

Nimba County: A member of the Local Consultative Forum (LCF) in Nimba County has commended ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) for the positive social and economic opportunities being extended to residents of the company's fenceline communities through employment, vocational training, and community engagement initiatives.

Speaking on July 8, 2026, in Leegbanla Village, Electoral District #8, A. Laysegon Kartuah highlighted several recent benefits enjoyed by local residents, including recruitment into processing training programs, enrolment of young people at the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy through the Learning Ability Battery (LAB) assessment process, and increased access to employment and contract opportunities.

According to Kartuah, AML has significantly improved its approach to community hiring, ensuring that residents of host and fenceline communities benefit directly from the company's operations. As an example, he revealed that seven young people from his community, including two of his sons, are currently benefiting from AML's development programs. Some are undergoing Processing Training, while others are enrolled at the company's Vocational Training Center (VTC).

He also praised AML's investment in developing Liberian youth, noting that trainees receive meals and monthly stipends throughout their training. He said this support helps reduce the financial burden on families while giving young people opportunities that many would otherwise not have.

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Encouraging residents to appreciate and make good use of these opportunities, Kartuah emphasized that AML continues to strengthen its relationship with local communities through employment, skills development, and community engagement initiatives that go beyond its statutory obligations.

He further noted that these efforts have helped reduce tensions by ensuring that communities benefit directly from AML's presence while promoting peaceful engagement and stronger relationships between the company and local residents.

Kartuah also applauded AML for establishing a sub-Liaison Office in the district, describing it as an important step toward improving communication and collaboration between the company and surrounding communities.

"The presence of the sub-office in the district brings the company much closer to us. Having your officer, Melvin Ziamo, here has been a blessing. He is organized, accessible, and has built a very good working relationship with community members. I want to thank AML for the important steps it has taken in recent times to strengthen its relationship with our communities," Kartuah said. -Press release