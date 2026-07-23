Liberia: LRA Chief Joins African Tax Leaders At Gambia Master Class

MONROVIA — Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah is participating in the seventh Heads of Tax Administrations Master Class in Banjul, The Gambia.

The African Tax Administration Forum organized the program in partnership with the Gambia Revenue Authority under the theme, "Leading for Greatness: Shaping High-Performance Tax Administrations."

According to an LRA statement, the forum brings together commissioners general and directors general of tax administrations from across Africa to strengthen leadership, exchange experiences and explore ways of building effective tax institutions.

The master class is ATAF's flagship executive leadership program. It provides a platform for senior tax administrators to engage in strategic discussions, peer learning and institutional cooperation.

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This year's program focuses on the leadership skills required to build resilient, accountable and high-performing tax administrations in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Participants are also discussing emerging challenges in tax administration and sharing approaches to improving domestic revenue collection, taxpayer services, digital transformation and organizational performance across Africa.

Jallah said leadership development remains important to building modern and responsive tax administrations capable of meeting the changing needs of governments and taxpayers.

"Strong institutions are built on strong leadership," Jallah said. "This master class provides an invaluable opportunity to learn from our peers, share Liberia's experiences and adopt innovative approaches that will strengthen our institution, improve taxpayer services and enhance domestic revenue mobilization."

He said the lessons and practices gained from the forum would support the LRA's modernization agenda.

That agenda includes expanding digital services, improving organizational performance and taxpayer services, and preparing for Liberia's planned implementation of value-added tax on January 1, 2027.