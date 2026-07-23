Liberia: Aim4d Chairman Threatens Lawsuit Over Drug Bust Link

MONROVIA — AIM4D International Chairman Nadim El Hage has threatened legal action against individuals and media platforms linking him to the recent US$317 million suspected drug seizure in Duazon.

El Hage said social media users had misrepresented a photograph showing him with former President George Weah and officials of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) at the party's headquarters construction site.

In a statement issued July 22, El Hage categorically rejected allegations associating him with the drug investigation, describing them as false, misleading and potentially defamatory.

He said the photograph was taken during a routine inspection of the CDC construction project and had no connection to the drug seizure or any suspect in the case.

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"I attended in my professional capacity as chairman of AIM4D International Ltd., together with former President George Weah, CDC leaders and members of the party," El Hage said.

"The photograph simply records my presence during that site visit and has absolutely no connection to any criminal investigation or to the individual referred to in the social media publication."

The statement followed the circulation of posts that allegedly identified a person pictured with Weah as the suspect arrested in connection with the seizure. One post also claimed the person had donated to the CDC headquarters project.

El Hage denied those assertions and reserved the right to take legal action against anyone who knowingly published or continued circulating the claims.

"I reserve all legal rights against any individual, page, media platform or organization that knowingly publishes, republishes or continues to disseminate false and defamatory statements intended to harm my personal reputation or the standing of AIM4D International Ltd.," he said.

El Hage said AIM4D is a registered architectural design, engineering and construction company operating in compliance with Liberian laws and tax requirements.

"It is irresponsible, misleading and potentially defamatory to misuse photographs taken during public or professional activities to create a false narrative and damage the reputation of an innocent person or legitimate business," he said.

He called on media institutions, social media administrators and members of the public to verify information before publishing or sharing claims.

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El Hage also demanded the immediate removal of the posts and related statements linking him or AIM4D to the drug investigation.

No evidence establishing a connection between El Hage or AIM4D and the seizure was presented in the circulated posts cited in his statement.