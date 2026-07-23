Liberia: Nagbe Condemns U.S.$8m Bail for Finda Bundoo

MONROVIA — Former presidential Chief of Staff Eugene Nagbe has criticized the US$8 million bail imposed on Finda Bundoo, describing it as excessive, politically motivated and intended to keep her detained ahead of trial.

Nagbe, who served under former President George Weah, said Bundoo's legal team was challenging the bail before a higher court in an effort to secure her release.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Nagbe argued that the judge who set the bail would be required to justify the amount if the decision were reviewed by a higher court.

"We know that the government is now using the judicial system to silence the opposition. Therefore, we have to use the same judicial branch to challenge that political agenda," Nagbe said.

He alleged that the government's objective was not to secure a conviction but to keep Bundoo imprisoned before the case went to trial.

Nagbe questioned why prosecutors would focus on securing a high bail instead of proceeding to trial if they believed they had a strong case against her.

He maintained that the US$8 million bail violated Bundoo's rights and said her lawyers would continue pursuing legal means to have it reduced.

The government and prosecutors were not quoted as responding to Nagbe's allegations.