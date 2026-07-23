Ghana: A-G Rejects Wontumi's Gh¢30m Plea Bargain Offer in Exim Bank Case

THE Office of the Attorney-General has rejected a GH¢30 million settlement offer proposed by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, under a plea bargain arrangement in the Ghana Export-Import (EXIM) Bank fraud case.

The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, disclosed this to journalists in Accra on Tuesday, saying the amount offered by Mr Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, was inadequate.

According to him, the State is demanding the full GH¢30 million together with accrued interest.

Dr Srem-Sai said the Attorney-General's Office was yet to formally meet Mr Antwi-Boasiako's legal team to communicate its position on the proposed settlement.

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His comments came a day after the Accra High Court sentenced Mr Antwi-Boasiako to 20 years' imprisonment for facilitating illegal mining activities on his concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

On June 5, the High Court, presided over by Justice Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit, granted the parties 30 days to conclude plea bargain negotiations and report back to the court.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako initiated plea bargain discussions with the Attorney-General's Office after being charged with allegedly obtaining an EXIM Bank facility through fraudulent means for a purported large-scale farming project.

Under Ghana's plea bargaining regime, an accused person may avoid a full trial by entering into an agreement with the prosecution, subject to the approval of the court. Where approved, the court may impose a fine, a non-custodial sentence or any other lawful punishment.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako, the first accused, Thomas Antwi-Boasiako, the second accused who is currently at large, and Wontumi Farms Limited are facing charges of defrauding by false pretence, money laundering and uttering forged documents.

According to the prosecution, Mr Antwi-Boasiako applied to EXIM Bank in January 2018 for financial support to undertake a large-scale farming project, claiming he had secured about 100,000 acres of land.

The Deputy Attorney-General said the bank subsequently approved a loan and grant facility amounting to GH¢18.73 million, of which GH¢14.3 million was disbursed to Wontumi Farms Limited.

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However, investigations allegedly established that the proposed farming project was never undertaken and that no agricultural machinery was purchased as claimed.

The prosecution further alleged that the accused submitted an altered document to EXIM Bank, purporting it to be proof of the purchase of agricultural equipment valued at GH¢4 million, to facilitate the release of additional funds.

Investigations, according to the prosecution, revealed that the document was originally a pro forma invoice issued by KAS-SAMA Enterprise and not a receipt as presented to the bank.

The State also alleged that substantial portions of the funds were withdrawn and diverted to personal and other business ventures, while efforts by EXIM Bank to recover the money proved unsuccessful.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA

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