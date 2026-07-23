Ghana: Producer Inflation Drops to 3.5 Percent in June

Ghana's year-on-year Producer Price Inflation (PPI) slowed to 3.5 per cent in June 2026 from 5.8 per cent recorded in the same period last year.

The latest provisional figures also showed that on a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined by 3.7 per cent between May and June 2026, compared with a 1.4 per cent decline recorded in the previous month.

The Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the average change over time in prices received by domestic producers for their goods and services, covers industry excluding construction, as well as the construction and services sectors.

According to the data, the Industrial Producer Price Index (I-PPI) recorded an annual inflation rate of 3.3 per cent in June 2026, representing a 2.7 percentage-point decline from the 6.0 per cent recorded in May. On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices fell by 4.2 per cent.

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Within the manufacturing sector, 14 of the 23 major industry groups posted inflation rates above the sub-sector average of 3.5 per cent. The manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment, recorded the highest inflation rate of 26.3 per cent, followed by the manufacture of leather and related products at 19.1 per cent. The manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, however, recorded the lowest inflation rate of minus 2.3 per cent.

In the mining and quarrying sub-sector, the data the extraction of crude oil and natural gas recorded an inflation rate of 5.0 per cent. Inflation for mining of metal ores dropped sharply from 6.5 per cent in May to 0.7 per cent in June, while mining support service activities recorded an inflation rate of 5.8 per cent.

It said the construction sector recorded a year-on-year producer inflation rate of 4.6 per cent in June, up from 4.3 per cent in May. Month-on-month, construction producer prices declined marginally by 0.2 per cent.

The data said construction of utility projects recorded the highest inflation rate within the civil engineering group at 21.7 per cent. Other specialised construction activities also increased to 9.5 per cent from 9.1 per cent in May, while electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities remained unchanged at 4.3 per cent.

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It said the services sector recorded the lowest annual producer inflation among the three broad sectors at 2.5 per cent, although it registered a monthly increase of 0.5 per cent between May and June.

Within the sector, land transport recorded the highest inflation rate of 21.4 per cent, while postal and courier services posted the lowest rate of 1.7 per cent. Accommodation inflation increased significantly to 11.6 per cent from 3.1 per cent in May, while accommodation and food service activities recorded an overall inflation rate of 10.8 per cent.

The report also indicated that motion picture, video and television production, sound recording and music production registered the highest inflation rate within the information and communication group at 87.9 per cent, highlighting sustained price increases in that segment despite the general moderation in producer inflation.