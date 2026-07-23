Ghana: From Weta to the Nation - Time to Act On AWD

Ghana's quest for rice self-sufficiency has long been hindered by high production costs, reliance on imports and growing pressure on water resources.

However, a quiet breakthrough at the Weta Irrigation Scheme in the Volta Region offers a practical and timely solution.

Farmers there are achieving higher yields while using over 30 per cent less irrigation water through the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) method.

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This challenges the long-held belief that rice fields must remain continuously flooded and opens a new chapter in sustainable rice production.

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Backed by research from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) and its partners, the evidence is compelling.

Rice can perform just as well if not better under controlled wetting and drying cycles.

More importantly, this is not confined to research stations; it is working on farmers' fields.

What makes the Weta experience even more noteworthy is the use of a simple, locally developed tool, the Automated Water Table Alert (AWATA) which helps farmers know exactly when to irrigate.

This reduces waste, cuts costs and improves efficiency.

Yet, despite these clear benefits, adoption remains limited. This raises a critical question: why has such a promising innovation not been scaled up across the country?

The Ghanaian Times is of the conviction that the time has come for decisive action.

If Ghana is serious about reducing rice imports and strengthening food security, AWD must move beyond pilot projects. Government should integrate the technology into national agricultural policy and extension services, while investing in farmer training and demonstration farms to build confidence in its use.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture, research institutions and development partners must work together to expand access to tools like AWATA and provide the technical support farmers need to transition from traditional practices.

Farmers, too, must be willing to embrace change. The success at Weta shows that with the right support, long-standing practices can evolve for the better.

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At a time when climate change is putting pressure on water resources and food systems, Ghana cannot afford to ignore innovations that improve productivity while conserving resources.

The lesson from Weta is clear: we can grow more with less.

We urge policymakers and stakeholders to act swiftly to scale up AWD across irrigation schemes nationwide.

Doing so will not only boost rice production but also strengthen resilience, improve farmer incomes and reduce the country's dependence on imports.

The opportunity is before us. It must not be wasted.