Nigeria: FIFA Lists Nigeria, Italy, Eight Other Nations Eyeing Return to 2030 World Cup

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been named alongside former champions Italy and eight other countries expected to push for qualification for the 2030 FIFA World Cup after missing the recently concluded 2026 tournament.

In a statement published on Thursday, FIFA highlighted 10 nations with World Cup histories that will be determined to return to football's biggest stage at the centenary edition of the tournament in 2030.

The world football governing body listed Nigeria, Italy, Denmark, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Cameroon, Chile, Peru and Costa Rica as teams hoping to end their recent World Cup disappointments and secure places at the next global showpiece.

Nigeria, who have reached the Round of 16 in three of their six World Cup appearances, have now missed the last two editions after falling short in the qualification campaign for the 2026 tournament.

FIFA noted that despite the Super Eagles' recent struggles, the country's vast pool of football talent means its chances of returning to the World Cup will depend more on stability and consistency than ability.

Italy, four-time world champions, were also included after failing to qualify for the World Cup for a third consecutive time, while eight other countries including neighbours Cameroon, Denmark, were identified as other established football nations aiming to revive their fortunes ahead of the 2030 tournament.

Vanguard News