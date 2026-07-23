Africa: 'Africa Must Unite Against Emerging Security Threats'

The Gambia has called for a stronger and more coordinated African security framework, with Interior Minister Abdoulie Sanyang warning that emerging threats facing the continent require collective action, intelligence cooperation and practical solutions beyond national borders.

Speaking on behalf of President Adama Barrow at the opening of the 19th Africa Security Watch Conference held at the OIC Conference Centre on Tuesday, Minister Sanyang said Africa's evolving geopolitical environment has created new security challenges that demand a united continental response.

"The security of one African state is inseparable from the security of all," Minister Sanyang told delegates, stressing that no country can effectively confront modern threats in isolation.

He said The Gambia, despite its small geographical size, remains connected to wider regional security dynamics due to its strategic location along the Atlantic coast.

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"The Gambia may be small in size, but we are not peripheral to these dynamics," he said. "Our geography places us on the Atlantic seaboard and within reach of instability affecting parts of the continent."

The Interior Minister highlighted that since the country's democratic transition in 2017, The Gambia has undertaken significant security sector reforms aimed at strengthening professionalism, accountability and democratic civilian oversight of security institutions.

He said government is currently modernising the legal framework governing security operations, including the introduction of a new Immigration Bill to replace legislation enacted in 1965.

"Border management in the 21st century must reflect present realities and rights, not the assumptions of a colonial past," he said.

Minister Sanyang disclosed that government is investing in integrated border management, digital transformation of security services, and improved training and welfare of security personnel.

He also emphasised the importance of community policing, describing public trust as one of the most important tools available to security institutions.

"The most valuable intelligence any police force possesses comes from communities that trust it," he said.

Addressing continental security concerns, the Minister identified terrorism, trafficking networks, cybercrime, violent extremism and transnational organised crime as major threats requiring stronger collaboration among African countries.

He called for enhanced intelligence-sharing mechanisms, joint cross-border operations, improved coordination among security agencies and increased investment in technology and human capacity.

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According to him, Africa must also strengthen cybersecurity capabilities to protect critical infrastructure, financial systems and citizens' digital lives as technology continues to reshape criminal activities.

Minister Sanyang further urged governments to empower communities, religious leaders, women and young people as partners in preventing radicalisation and promoting social cohesion.

He stressed the need for greater harmonisation of laws across Africa to prevent criminals from exploiting differences in national legal systems to evade justice.

"This conference must not remain a platform for discussions alone; it must become a driver of action and practical solutions," he said.

The Minister reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to regional and international peace efforts, noting that the country would continue contributing to African Union and United Nations peace support initiatives.

He urged African countries to maintain regular dialogue and cooperation among security institutions, saying sustained partnerships are essential to building a safer, more stable and prosperous continent.

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