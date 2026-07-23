Gambia: Roots Project Hands Over Pacharr Irrigation Site for Rehabilitation

The Resilience of Organizations for Transformative Smallholder Agriculture Project (ROOTS) has officially handed over the Pacharr Tidal Irrigation Scheme Rehabilitation Site to Long Jian Road and Bridge Company Limited, as part of The Gambia's drive towards rice self-sufficiency.

The $4.44 million investment, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of The Gambia, will rehabilitate 510.1 hectares across Units 4, 5, 6, 7 and Pacharr 105. Works are scheduled to begin in November 2026, following the rainy season. Planned activities include the rehabilitation of irrigation canals, construction of hydraulic structures, strengthening of dikes, installation of water control systems, land levelling, improved drainage networks, and upgrading of farm access roads.

The handover ceremony was attended by Hon. Ousman Bah, Governor of the Central River Region, Honourable Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security Dr Demba Sabally, senior government officials, community leaders, farmers, and development partners.

Regional Agricultural Director Mr. John Mendy described the intervention as "a significant step towards addressing recurring flooding and water management challenges affecting the Jahally-Pacharr perimeter," adding that the project will contribute meaningfully to achieving The Gambia's Rice Self-Sufficiency Agenda by 2030.

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ROOTS Project Director expressed gratitude to farmers and stakeholders for their patience since consultations began in 2021, noting that improved land development and efficient water management are essential to raising rice productivity to an average of 3.6 tonnes per hectare.

Representatives of Long Jian Road and Bridge Company Limited pledged to deliver quality work, while supervising consultant PACE assured stakeholders of strict monitoring to ensure compliance with required standards.

On behalf of the farming community, Haruna Gassama, President of the Jahally-Pacharr Rice Farmers Association, thanked the Government and ROOTS Project for continued investments in agricultural machinery and pledged farmers' full cooperation during implementation.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister Dr Demba Sabally reaffirmed government's commitment to the timely delivery of the project, urging beneficiaries to safeguard the infrastructure and equipment provided. He emphasised that the Pacharr perimeter remains a strategic investment in strengthening the country's agricultural sector.

The rehabilitation of the Pacharr Tidal Irrigation Scheme represents another significant investment under the ROOTS Project to strengthen climate-resilient agriculture, increase rice productivity, improve rural livelihoods, and accelerate The Gambia's journey towards national rice self-sufficiency.