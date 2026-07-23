Nigerian Soldiers Rescue 11 Kidnap Victims, Arrest 21 Terrorist Suspects

The operations conducted under Operation HADIN KAI, Operation Fansan Yamma and Operation MESA between July 21 and 22 also led to the discovery and destruction of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by terrorists.

Nigerian security forces have rescued 11 kidnapped individuals and apprehended 21 suspected terrorists, collaborators, logistics suppliers, and drug peddlers in a series of coordinated operations across Borno, Zamfara, and Kogi States, according to official reports released Thursday.

The operations, conducted under the umbrellas of Operation HADIN KAI, Operation Fansan Yamma, and Operation MESA, took place between July 21 and July 22. Military reports highlight not only the rescues and arrests but also the neutralisation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) targeting both security personnel and civilians.

Breakdown

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Borno: Troops under Operation HADIN KAI arrested three suspected ISWAP logistics suppliers near the New Abbaram Resettlement Village in Bama Local Government Area. Recovered materials included food staples and flavourings reportedly intended for terrorist use. Additionally, two teenage girls who had escaped the Grazah terrorist enclave in the Mandara Mountains surrendered to troops in Gwoza.

Infrastructure Threats: Combat engineers successfully detonated two primed IEDs discovered along the Dambua-Bulabulin-Kumala road. A third booby-trap device was encountered on the Cross Kauwa-Kekeno-Monguno road; fragments have been secured for forensic analysis.

Monguno: During raids on criminal hideouts, troops arrested 12 suspected drug peddlers, seizing quantities of cannabis, tramadol, and other illicit substances.

Zamfara: Under Operation Fansan Yamma, troops engaged terrorists along the Gambada-Gummi-Sokoto road. The engagement forced the insurgents to retreat, abandoning 11 kidnapped victims and a motorcycle.

Kogi: Security forces apprehended a suspected informant linked to the notorious terrorist kingpin Kachallah Babangida. Three additional suspects were detained in the Adavi and Lokoja Local Government Areas. Troops also intercepted two logistics couriers transporting food, beverages, and cigarettes, reportedly destined for terrorist cells operating within the state.

Ongoing Efforts

Military authorities confirmed that search-and-rescue operations are currently underway in Owo, Ondo State, following the abduction of two individuals. Troops in that sector also recovered a bicycle and bags of charcoal left behind by a fleeing logistics supplier.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The military emphasised that these actions are part of a broader, sustained campaign to dismantle insurgent logistics networks, liberate hostages, and degrade the operational capacity of criminal elements nationwide.

(NAN)