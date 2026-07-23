Nigeria: Defence Minister Denies Resignation, Threatens Legal Action

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), on Tuesday dismissed reports alleging that he had resigned from office, describing the claims as false and warning that those behind the rumours would face legal action.

General Musa clarified while speaking with State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said he had neither contemplated nor discussed resigning from office, expressing surprise at the source of the reports.

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"I'm not going anywhere. I have never discussed it. I don't even know who brought that information. But whoever it is will face legal action," he said.

Musa explained that his meeting with President Tinubu was to brief the President on the current security situation across the country, adding that the President expressed satisfaction with the progress being recorded by the nation's security agencies.

According to him, the improvements in the security landscape have been made possible through the sustained efforts of the military and other security agencies, as well as the support and cooperation of Nigerians.

The Defence Minister thanked citizens for their continued collaboration in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

He assured Nigerians that the government would sustain ongoing operations aimed at defeating terrorists and criminal elements across the country.

Musa reiterated that there was no truth to the resignation reports and maintained that he remained fully committed to discharging his responsibilities as Minister of Defence under the Tinubu administration.