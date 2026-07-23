Nigeria: Arokodare Top Choice for Italian Serie a Pisa Next Season

All things been equal, Super Eagles striker, Tolu Arokodare, will be playing in the Italian Serie A side this coming season as he has been proposed to Genoa who are shopping for a new attacker.

Genoa are currently evaluating various profiles, with Artem Dovbyk of Roma being one of their main options.

Before being linked with Genoa, Arokodare was also associated with Fiorentina, but the club used their last non-EU slot to sign another player.

The forward has 10 caps and two goals for Nigeria.

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He joined Wolves from Genk in September 2025 for a fee reported to be €26 million and is under contract until 2029.

According to Transfermarkt, his current market value is €20.00m.

He has also attracted interest from Turkish clubs Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, and Beşiktaş.

This month, reports indicated Fiorentina submitted a loan offer with a €22 million buy clause, while Trabzonspor proposed a similar deal with a €20 million option.

Elsewhere, Belgian giants, Genk are closing in on a deal to sign another Super Eagles forward, Rafiu Durosinmi from Pisa this summer, Soccernet.ng reports.

Durosinmi only joined Pisa during the winter transfer window after impressing at Czech club Viktoria Plzeň.

However, his move to Italy did not go as planned. The Nigerian striker managed just one goal in 12 appearances as Pisa endured a disappointing campaign and finished bottom of the Serie A table, suffering relegation to Serie B.

Despite that setback, the 23-year-old now appears set for a fresh start, with Genk moving closer to completing a deal that would see him leave Italy only a few months after arriving.

According to Footy-Africa, the Belgian club are in the final stages of negotiations to sign Durosinmi as a key attacking addition ahead of the new season.

Talks have progressed well, with only a few details left to be resolved. The transfer fee is expected to be between €10 million and €11 million, which would represent a new club-record signing for Genk.

Genk hoping Durosinmi continues Super Eagles success story

Belgian giants Genk have built a strong reputation for developing Super Eagles strikers and the club will hope Durosinmi can follow in the footsteps of Paul Onuachu and Tolu Arokodare.