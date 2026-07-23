Cote d'Ivoire: Cie Ci (BRVM - Cie.Ci) Announces Dividend, Payment Set for July 28, 2026

IE CI (Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité), a prominent company listed on the BRVM, has officially announced the declaration of a dividend. This development is crucial for shareholders and investors closely monitoring the West African regional market.

The company has set the payment date for this dividend on July 28, 2026. While specific financial metrics such as the dividend per share, dividend yield, and the ex-dividend date were not immediately detailed in this initial announcement, comprehensive information is contained within the official document.

Investors are encouraged to review the official dividend announcement document for all critical details to understand the full implications of this declaration. Daba Finance remains committed to providing timely and compliance-safe updates on key market events across Africa and emerging markets.

View the official document: CIE CI Dividend Announcement

Key Takeaways

CIE CI (BRVM: CIE.CI) has declared a dividend. The payment date is scheduled for July 28, 2026. Full details on dividend per share, yield, and ex-dividend date are available in the official announcement document.