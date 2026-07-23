Gambia: Commonwealth Games - Doctor to Accompany Gambian Delegation

23 July 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

According to reliable sources, a doctor will accompany the Gambian delegation to the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Gambia National Olympics Committee (GNOC) recently organised a comprehensive pre-departure briefing for all members of Team Gambia.

The key briefing delved into such issues as anti-doping, athletics responsibility, safeguards in sport, prevention of harassment and abuse, injury prevention, athlete welfare, and team conduct.

Second-vice president of GNOC and Chef de Mission for Team Gambia, Bakary K. Jammeh, revealed that GNOC has worked diligently to ensure that all safeguarding, medical, anti-doping, administrative and logistical requirements are fully addressed to provide a safe and supportive environment for the delegation.

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