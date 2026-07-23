Nigeria: Border Attacks - Kano Assembly Seeks Probe of N25m LG Security Funds

The Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday called for an investigation into the utilisation of the monthly security allocation to local governments following renewed attacks by suspected bandits on border communities in the state.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Ghari/Tsanyawa Constituency, Garba Ya'u Gwarmai, during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore.

Moving the motion, Gwarmai said communities in Tsanyawa Local Government Area had been subjected to repeated attacks in recent weeks, warning that the deteriorating security situation was crippling farming, education, healthcare, and commercial activities.

He alleged that the latest attack occurred in Yan Cibi community in Yan Kame Ward, where suspected bandits attempted to abduct residents and rustle livestock before security operatives repelled them.

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According to him, the attack claimed the life of a community leader and vigilante member, Malam Yusuf Adamu, while several residents sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment at Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

The lawmaker commended the military and police for recovering many of the stolen cattle but noted that difficult terrain along the Katsina border prevented security operatives from pursuing the fleeing attackers.

He warned that the persistent attacks had forced many residents to flee their homes, with others abandoning farming for fear of being attacked.

Gwarmai urged the state and Federal Governments to reinforce security in the affected communities by deploying additional troops and improving logistics.

He also questioned the utilisation of the monthly security allocation reportedly released to local governments, alleging that soldiers operating in the area lacked basic support despite the funds being available.

According to him, the Assembly had earlier directed the local government authorities to submit a report detailing how the allocated security funds were utilised. Still, the directive had not yet been complied with.

Following deliberations, the House mandated its relevant committee to compel the affected local government to account for the security funds and strengthen oversight of their utilisation.

The Assembly also urged the state and Federal Governments to take urgent measures to contain the growing insecurity in border communities before it spreads to other parts of Kano State.