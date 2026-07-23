Nigeria: Police Launch Manhunt for Killers of 4 Persons in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has launched a search for the killers of four persons in a settlement in Awka, the state capital.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, the assailants who stormed the Agu Ifite-Awka with dangerous weapons in the early hours of yesterday also killed about six cows in the area.

Ikenga said that a team of operatives of the state police command-led Joint Security team, on getting a distress report about the sad development, swiftly stormed the scene of the attack.

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"On arrival, four male victims with fatal injuries were discovered", the police image-maker stated, adding "observations revealed that the victims had their hands tied and sustained multiple injuries, including machete cuts and blunt force trauma.

"Two residential huts within the settlement were set ablaze during the attack.

"The Police further observed four dead cows within the vicinity, while two other cattle had been slaughtered, with portions of the meat removed by the assailants. Some sacks containing abandoned chunks of meat were recovered a short distance from the scene.

Ikenga said that further findings indicate that the attackers were armed with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, double-barrel guns, and machetes.

He said that one of the survivors of the attack escaped unharmed and is assisting the Police- led joint security team with useful information in their investigation.

He said that the State Police command has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the residential community settlement in the State through the Sarkin Fulani.

"The Command is committed to conducting a thorough, professional, and intelligence-driven investigation to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice", the police spokesperson assured.

Ikenga, on behalf of the state command, urged members of the public to remain calm and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible, timely information that may aid the ongoing investigation.