Ghana: High Court Rejects Dismissal Request in NAFCO Case, Orders Prosecution to Amend 2 of 16 Charges Against Former CEO

23 July 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The High Court has declined a request by lead counsel for former National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Chief Executive Officer, Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, to dismiss charges against him, but has directed the Attorney General to amend two of the 16 counts filed against him.

Presiding Judge, Justice Francis Apangabonu Achibonga, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, ruled today that while the prosecution must revise Counts 9 and 14, the trial will proceed on all charges.

This means the trial of the couple will continue on a combined 20 counts.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba is facing 16 counts, while his wife, Faiza Seidu Wuni, is facing 4 counts. Both pleaded not guilty on May 18, 2026 and are currently on bail.

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Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Attorney General and lead counsel for the first accused, had argued for the dismissal of the charges. Reacting after the ruling, he said the decision was not sound and indicated plans to file an appeal.

"Even though they've been ordered to amend some of the charges, we'll still file an appeal. I think the decision was not so sound," he stated.

Augustines Obuor is lead counsel for the second accused, Faiza Seidu Wuni, whiles the Republic was represented by Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney General.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities at NAFCO and is being closely watched as part of government's efforts to hold public officials accountable.

The court has directed the prosecution to effect the amendments to Counts 9 and 14 before the trial proceeds further.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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