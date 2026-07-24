Liberia: As Boakai Hosts Third Youth Town Hall, Young Liberians Seek More Than Promises

President Joseph Boakai is expected to meet with more than 1,000 young people in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, on July 25 for the third Youth Town Hall of his presidency, continuing an initiative his administration says is aimed at strengthening dialogue between the government and Liberia's youth.

The event, organized by the Presidential Youth Advisory Council (PYAC), comes as Liberia continues to grapple with high youth unemployment, limited economic opportunities and persistent concerns over access to quality education, healthcare and business support.

According to population estimates, more than two-thirds of Liberia's approximately 5.8 million people are under the age of 35, making the country one of the world's youngest populations.

That demographic profile has long intensified pressure on successive governments to address issues affecting young people. Boakai's administration has sought to place greater emphasis on youth engagement since taking office. After a turbulent start marked by disputes surrounding the Federation of Liberian Youth, the president established the Presidential Youth Advisory Council to provide young people with a formal channel for contributing to government decision-making.

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Mandela Gbollie, chairman of the Presidential Youth Advisory Council, said this year's gathering is expected to bring together participants from counties across Liberia for a daylong discussion with the president. "This event will be an opportunity for young people to bring to the president their needs, aspirations and expectations of the government," Gbollie said.

He also said the administration intends to make the youth town hall a recurring feature of Boakai's presidency.

The effectiveness of the initiative, however, remains an open question.

One notable outcome from an earlier town hall came after participants urged the president to appoint a Youth Advisor, a recommendation Boakai later implemented. Whether future recommendations will similarly translate into government action remains to be seen.

For many young Liberians, the central issue is no longer whether they have opportunities to speak with the president, but whether those conversations will produce measurable improvements in employment, education, entrepreneurship and other issues that continue to shape the lives of the country's largest demographic.