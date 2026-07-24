Liberia: Nimba Lawmaker Praises Govt's Development Record, but...

Nimba County District #4 Representative Ernest Manseah has praised the Unity Party-led government for making significant progress in infrastructure and national development but says its inability to communicate effectively with the public is overshadowing those achievements and fueling unnecessary confusion.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) Youth Retreat in Ganta on Saturday, July 18, 2026, Manseah described weak government communication and poor media coordination as among the administration's greatest shortcomings.

According to the lawmaker, conflicting statements from government officials have eroded public confidence and created uncertainty over important national issues.

"The government failed to properly disseminate information on matters of public concern," Manseah said. "There are always conflicting statements, with one official saying one thing and another saying something different."

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He argued that while the government has delivered visible results in sectors such as road construction and electricity expansion, it has failed to develop a coordinated communication strategy capable of providing the public with clear, timely, and consistent information.

"The government has done extremely well when it comes to development," he said. "But when it comes to coordinating public affairs and communicating with the Liberian people, it has fallen short."

Manseah said inconsistent messaging has often left Liberians uncertain about government policies and decisions, weakening public trust in the administration.

He emphasized that effective communication is an essential pillar of good governance, adding that development achievements alone are insufficient if citizens do not clearly understand the government's actions and policies.

The Nimba lawmaker also criticized the government's handling of the removal of officials serving in tenured positions, describing the process as poorly managed and lacking adequate public explanation.

He specifically referenced the dismissal of officials at the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), the Governance Commission, and other public institutions, arguing that the administration failed to clearly explain the legal or administrative basis for those decisions.

According to Manseah, the absence of transparent communication has fueled speculation and created the perception that some of the dismissals were politically motivated.

"I think the removal of officials from tenured positions was wrong on the part of the government, and I believe the government erred in handling the matter," he said.

He maintained that decisions involving officials protected by tenure should always be accompanied by clear and transparent explanations to preserve public confidence in state institutions and avoid unnecessary controversy.

Despite his criticism, Manseah acknowledged that the Boakai administration has made notable progress in several sectors.

He commended ongoing investments in road infrastructure and electricity expansion, saying they have positively affected communities across Liberia and demonstrated the government's commitment to improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

However, he argued that those accomplishments are frequently overshadowed by inconsistent public messaging and poor coordination among government spokespersons.

"The government is doing enough in terms of development across the country," he observed. "But poor media management and conflicting statements continue to create confusion, especially regarding decisions involving officials appointed to tenured positions."

Manseah made the remarks during the MDR's two-day youth retreat in Ganta, an event aimed at revitalizing the party following the death of its founder, the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson.

The retreat brought together party leaders, youth members, and supporters to reflect on the party's future and reaffirm its role in Liberia's political landscape.

"We are here to reenergize the party and reawaken the spirit of the youth, while telling the Liberian people that the MDR is still active, alive, and strong despite the death of Senator Johnson," Manseah said.

Prince Y. Johnson, one of Liberia's most influential political figures, founded the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction and remained a dominant political force in Nimba County for many years.

Manseah expressed confidence that the party's younger generation would continue building on Johnson's legacy by strengthening the MDR's grassroots structures and maintaining its political influence in Nimba County and beyond.

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While acknowledging his differences with the current administration on governance and public communication, the lawmaker stressed that his criticism was intended to encourage improvement rather than diminish the government's achievements.

He urged the administration to strengthen coordination among ministries, agencies, and public officials to ensure that government information is communicated accurately, consistently, and promptly.

According to Manseah, a more effective communication strategy would reduce public confusion, strengthen confidence in government institutions, and enable Liberians to better appreciate the administration's development agenda.

As the Unity Party government continues implementing major development projects, Manseah said improving public communication should remain a priority, arguing that transparent and coordinated messaging is essential to sustaining public trust and strengthening democratic governance.