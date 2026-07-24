Nigerian Army Declares Soldier Wanted Over Alleged Uniform Supply to Terrorists

The headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps (NAOC) has declared Private Mohammed Yusuf Amutu, wanted over his alleged involvement in the illegal sale and supply of military uniforms to terrorists and other criminal elements.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations

Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Major Oluwatope Aluko in a statement said preliminary investigations indicate that the soldier, who was serving at the Nigerian Army Ordnance Kits Factory, absconded from his unit on 3 June 2026.

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"Consequently, he has been declared wanted by the appropriate military authorities, while intensive efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him to face a full investigation and appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with extant military laws,".

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps zero tolerance for misconduct, indiscipline, or any act capable of compromising the operational effectiveness, integrity and reputation of the Nigerian Army or threatening national security.

"Any personnel found to have aided terrorists, criminals or other non-state actors through the unauthorized sale, diversion or distribution of military uniforms, accoutrements or other controlled items will be subjected to the full weight of military and civil laws," he added.

The Corps therefore, appealed to members of the public to support ongoing efforts by providing credible information that could lead to the arrest of the wanted soldier.

He said such information should be reported immediately to the nearest military formation or any security agency.

He reassured Nigerians of the Nigerian Army's commitment to accountability, professionalism and the protection of military assets.

"The Corps will continue to strengthen internal control measures and ensure that every allegation of misconduct is thoroughly investigated while those found culpable are held fully accountable,".