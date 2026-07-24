Nigeria: 'Please Don't Let Me Die' - Veteran Ngozi Nwosu Cries Out As She Battles Undisclosed Ailment, Seeks N30m

23 July 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Nollywood veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu has cried out for help as she battles an unknown ailment.

The actress, via her Instagram page, shared a video of herself in the hospital, saying she has been battling the ailment for some time and needs to undergo three surgeries that will cost her N30 million.

She said making the announcement was hard for her, but she can't keep quiet anymore. According to her, she needs urgent life-saving surgery.

"My fans, friends, family, and colleagues, this was really hard for me to do, but I can't keep quiet anymore. I need urgent lifesaving surgery.

Please don't scroll past. Share this post and support if you can. God bless you, and may you and yours never experience this affliction".

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