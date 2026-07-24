Kenya: Court Convicts Obado, Oyamo and Obiero Over Sharon Otieno Murder

Nairobi — The High Court has found former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and former Migori County Clerk Caspal Obiero guilty of the 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

In a judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Cecilia Githua held that the prosecution had proved the case against the three accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

The court found that Obado had a motive to kill Sharon Otieno and ruled that he, Oyamo and Obiero acted with a common intention in executing the murder.

Justice Githua said the evidence presented before the court established the roles played by each of the three accused in the events leading to Sharon's abduction and killing.

The court convicted all three on the charge of murder, with sentencing expected on a date to be set by the court.

Sharon Otieno, who was reportedly seven months pregnant at the time of her death, was abducted and murdered in September 2018 in a case that drew national attention and triggered years of legal proceedings.

More to follow.