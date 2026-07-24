Kenya: DPP Hails Sharon Otieno Murder Convictions As Milestone for Justice

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has welcomed the High Court's conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero in the 2018 murder of Sharon Otieno, describing the verdict as a major step toward justice and accountability.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions said the judgment marked a significant milestone in the fight against serious crimes and reaffirmed the country's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable.

"The DPP expresses satisfaction with the Court's decision, describing the conviction as a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice and accountability for victims of serious crimes," the statement read.

The prosecution said it now looks forward to an appropriate and deterrent sentence that reflects the gravity of the offence and serves the interests of justice.

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Sharon Otieno, a 26-year-old university graduate and mother of three, was 28 weeks pregnant when she was abducted and brutally murdered in 2018. The killing sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger action against gender-based violence and violent crime.

According to the ODPP, the case underscored the urgent need for accountability in cases involving violence against women.

The prosecution agency also commended the team that successfully handled the case, led by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wangui Gichuhi, alongside officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), witnesses and other stakeholders within the criminal justice system.

"Their professionalism, dedication and collaboration contributed to the successful investigation and prosecution of this case," the statement said.

The ODPP further reaffirmed its commitment to the diligent prosecution of homicide and other serious offences.

"The ODPP affirms that it will continue to pursue justice impartially, fearlessly, professionally, and in strict accordance with the Constitution and the law," the statement concluded.

The convictions bring to a close one of Kenya's most closely watched murder trials, nearly eight years after the killing of Sharon Otieno shocked the nation.