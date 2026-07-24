South Africa Dismisses Ghanaian Petition to ICC Over Migrant Violence

South Africa has dismissed as "opportunistic" a petition filed at the International Criminal Court by two Ghanaian nationals seeking an investigation into attacks on foreign migrants, arguing the country's legal system is capable of addressing such cases.

The petition, submitted to the Hague-based court, argued that the violence could amount to crimes against humanity. It also accused the South African government of failing to prevent and punish those responsible. But the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) described the application as opportunistic.

DIRCO spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: "South Africa notes this filing fails to satisfy the statutory legal triggers and jurisdictional requirements necessary for action by the court. South Africa maintains full confidence in its domestic legal framework.”

Several African governments and regional bloc Ecowas have condemned the attacks. DIRCO has said that South Africa remains committed to open, constructive, and action-oriented dialogue with the Economic Community of West African States, especially on regional stability and migration management.

South Africa has rejected accusations of xenophobia and reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law. It called for broader African Union discussions on the causes of migration. President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged public concerns about migration but has condemned attacks against migrants, warning citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

There are estimated to have been more than 160,000 foreign nationals who left South Africa in the past two months, according to figures from repatriating governments, with countries such as Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria and Ghana organizing return transportation.