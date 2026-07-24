Zimbabwe: Coalition Opposing Constitutional Amendment No. 3 Condemns Threats Against Its Leaders, Demands Police Probe

The Sungano YeVanhu coalition has condemned threats directed at its convener, Reverend Kupa Mtata, describing them as a serious attack on constitutional democracy and calling on police to urgently investigate.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the coalition said the threatening message sent to Mtata is not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of intimidation targeting leaders of the movement.

Sungano YeVanhu, a coalition of political parties and civic organisations, was recently formed to campaign against the Constitution Amendment (No. 3) Act.

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The coalition claimed several of its senior members, including constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku, former Finance Minister Tendai Biti, and activist Jacob Ngarivume, have also been subjected to threats and harassment.

A banner displayed at Mtata's church was recently vandalised with threatening and profane messages.

"The threatening message cannot be dismissed as a prank or an isolated incident. It comes against the backdrop of a disturbing pattern of threats, intimidation and harassment directed at leaders of our Coalition and its founding member institutions," the coalition said.

The group argued that such incidents create an environment that discourages democratic participation and undermines constitutionally protected freedoms.

It maintained that Sungano YeVanhu remains committed to peaceful advocacy rooted in constitutionalism, the rule of law and the sovereignty of the people.

"Our advocacy is grounded in the Constitution of Zimbabwe and seeks to ensure that constitutional questions are addressed through lawful and democratic means," the statement reads.

The coalition stressed that defending the Constitution and expressing dissenting views are rights protected under Zimbabwe's supreme law.

"Defending the Constitution is not a crime. Holding views that differ from those in positions of authority is not a crime. Every Zimbabwean has the constitutional right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful participation in public affairs without fear of threats, intimidation or violence," it added.

Sungano YeVanhu called on the police to conduct what it described as a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged threats and ensure Mtata receives equal protection under the law.

The coalition also appealed to political leaders, churches, civil society organisations, public institutions, regional bodies and the international community to reject political intimidation and uphold constitutional rights.