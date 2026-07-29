THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has renewed its call for a national referendum on the Constitution Amendment No.3 Act, saying the legislation has deepened divisions while rejecting claims that constitutional advocacy amounts to hostility towards the State.

In a pastoral letter issued Monday, the church body said the enactment of Constitution Amendment No. 3 on July 7 had intensified constitutional, political and moral contestation, with several court challenges already filed while some citizens have indicated plans to exercise their constitutional right to demonstrate.

"The signing of CAB3 into law has not brought the contestation into finality. Instead, CAB3 has deepened national polarisation," ZCC said.

The council maintained its position that amendments affecting presidential and parliamentary terms, presidential succession, and term-limit safeguards should have been subject to a national referendum, in line with Section 328 of the Constitution.

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CAA3, which was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this month, did not go through a referendum despite calls from critics for one to be held.

CAA3, which was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the 7th of July this month, did not go through a referendum despite critics calling for one.

"A referendum would not be an act of weakness; it would be an expression of confidence in the people, a safeguard of legitimacy and a means of reducing the division now threatening our common life," the council said.

The ZCC also rejected attempts to portray those questioning the constitutional amendments as enemies of the State.

"The ZCC rejects all attempts to portray principled constitutional advocacy as hostility to the State.

"We reject fallacies that characterise those who hold different views as serving foreign interests," ZCC said.

The churches also urged all parties to respect ongoing court proceedings challenging the constitutional amendment, calling on the judiciary to discharge its mandate independently and without fear or favour.

On planned demonstrations against the law, the clergy appealed to citizens to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully and responsibly, warning against violence, destruction of property and hate speech.

It also called on the government, police and other security agencies to facilitate peaceful assemblies, saying that law enforcement responses should be lawful, proportionate, and restrained.