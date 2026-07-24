Nigeria: U.S. Condemns Killing of Plateau Pastor's Family, Demands Justice

The United States has condemned the killing of members of the family of Plateau-based cleric, Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, describing the attack as horrific and urging Nigerian authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, the US Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs expressed condolences to the victims' families and called for stronger measures to prevent further attacks on vulnerable communities across Nigeria's Middle Belt.

"The United States strongly condemns the horrific killing of members of Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo's family in Plateau State, Nigeria. The continued violence targeting Christian communities and other vulnerable populations in Nigeria's Middle Belt is deeply alarming," the bureau said.

The US said it had already engaged Nigerian officials on the worsening security situation, stressing that urgent action was needed to curb recurring attacks and hold perpetrators accountable.

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"As I discussed last week with Nigerian officials, we must do more to prevent violent acts like those yesterday. The perpetrators must be held accountable, and urgent action is needed to strengthen security and protect Christians and other vulnerable communities," the statement added.

The bureau reaffirmed Washington's commitment to working with the Nigerian government to combat terrorism and violent extremism, stressing that Christians and other Nigerians should be able to practise their faith without fear of violence.

The statement followed the July 12 attack on Kum community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, where nine members of Rev. Dachomo's extended family, including a two-month-old baby, were killed.

According to the cleric, the attackers, believed to be armed Fulani militias, asked for him by name before opening fire on his relatives.

Dachomo, who serves as Regional Chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, said his family had repeatedly been targeted because of his outspoken criticism of the violence in Plateau State.

He recalled that his grandmother and an uncle were also killed in previous attacks, adding that days after burying his relatives, he received a written death threat from the same group, warning that he would be their next target.

Plateau State has experienced years of recurring violence fuelled by farmer-herder conflicts, communal tensions and attacks by armed groups, leaving thousands dead and many more displaced despite repeated security operations.