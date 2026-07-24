Liberia: Mfdp Opens Fy2027 Budget Process

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has officially launched the formulation of Liberia's Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget, with Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan calling on ministries, agencies and commissions (MACs) to put an end to poor planning and recurrent unplanned budget requests that disrupt fiscal discipline and undermine effective public service delivery.

Launching the budget preparation process under the theme, "Strengthening Fiscal Discipline and Strategic Resource Allocation for Inclusive and Sustainable Development," Minister Ngafuan stressed that realistic planning, prudent spending and strict alignment with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) must guide the preparation of the 2027 national budget.

Addressing heads of government institutions, development partners, budget officers and revenue authorities, the finance minister said Liberia has made significant progress in restoring fiscal discipline by consistently submitting national budgets to the Legislature within the statutory deadline, resulting in timely budget approval and improved execution.

"We are here today to talk about the future," Ngafuan declared. "We are here today to prepare for the 2027 budget. The budget formulation process has actually begun."

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He reminded participants that the Public Financial Management Law requires the Executive to submit the draft national budget to the Legislature by October 31 each year, noting that the Boakai administration has largely complied with that requirement.

According to him, Liberia achieved a historic milestone in both 2024 and 2025 when the National Legislature passed the budget before the beginning of the fiscal year--an achievement he described as unprecedented in post-war Liberia.

"Since post-war Liberia, 2024 is the first time the Legislature passed the budget before the start of the budget year," he said. "People think that's just an event, but it helps predictability, it helps execution, and it helps us raise revenue. When you spend one or two months without a budget, everybody is stuck. Budget execution stops and revenue collection is affected."

Ngafuan credited the achievement to close collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), the Central Bank of Liberia, and other government institutions operating under the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He praised LRA Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah and his management team, as well as other revenue-generating institutions, for what he described as record-breaking domestic revenue performance over the past three years.

According to the Minister, Liberia collected nearly US$700 million in domestic revenue in 2024--the highest in the country's history since 1847. That record, he said, was surpassed in 2025 when domestic revenue exceeded US$840 million.

"In 2024, we raised almost US$700 million in domestic revenue, and at that time it was the highest amount ever raised in Liberia," he said. "In 2025, we broke the record we broke in 2024. We raised upwards of US$840 million in domestic revenue."

Ngafuan also defended the government's decision to submit the historic US$1.2 billion FY2026 National Budget, recalling that critics had dismissed the projection as unrealistic.

"When we submitted the US$1.2 billion budget, some people called us voodoo economists. They called it a phantom budget," he recalled.

"But God has been good, and He will remain good to this country. Looking at where we are today, we are well on course to meet our target."

The finance minister, however, warned that sustaining the government's fiscal gains would require stronger planning from spending entities.

He emphasized that one of the major weaknesses affecting budget execution has been the growing number of supplementary funding requests submitted shortly after the national budget is approved.

"We don't want to have a situation where we pass the budget in January and immediately people begin bringing requests for more money," he cautioned.

"Yes, we cannot predict everything that will happen in 2027, but those things that we know can happen should be planned for."

Ngafuan disclosed that the Ministry will adopt a stricter approach toward institutions requesting additional funding outside their approved allocations.

He explained that instead of taking money from other ministries, agencies or commissions to satisfy supplementary requests, the Ministry would increasingly require institutions to reprioritize spending within their own approved budgets.

"Every request that comes to us for extra money--we don't have a free place to go," he said.

"We go through the painful process of asking: who is the Peter to rob to pay Paul? Spending entities don't care how we find the money. They simply say they need more money."

He continued: "One of the things we're implementing now is that when extra requests come, the first place we'll cut is within your own budget. We'll go to you to give to you."

The finance minister urged heads of government institutions not to leave budget preparation solely to controllers and finance officers but to take direct ownership of the planning process.

"I've urged heads of ministries and agencies to get involved. Don't just leave it to your comptroller. Hold regular budget management meetings and understand what's happening."

Ngafuan emphasized that the FY2027 Budget will continue to be anchored on the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, President Boakai's national development blueprint aimed at transforming Liberia into a lower-middle-income country by 2029.

He instructed all spending entities to begin their budget preparation by identifying projects and interventions already contained in the ARREST Agenda before proposing new initiatives.

"The first instrument you should go to is the AAID," he instructed.

"Before you bring new things, you must tell us what you have done with the old things."

He explained that aligning the national budget with the government's development agenda would ensure what economists describe as "allocation efficiency" by directing public resources toward national priorities.

Beyond allocating resources properly, Ngafuan stressed the importance of "operational efficiency," ensuring that every dollar appropriated by the Legislature translates into measurable development outcomes.

"We have to ensure we are spending efficiently and effectively," he said.

"Every dollar must show that we are making progress."

The Minister further urged government institutions to improve long-term planning by carefully identifying sector priorities before budget submission, warning that failure to do so often creates implementation challenges during the fiscal year.

Drawing an analogy from the Bible, Ngafuan compared the budget process to the story of Jesse presenting his sons before the Prophet Samuel.

"If you come and leave your David on the farm and present only the others, we'll ask: 'Are these all your children?'" he joked, drawing laughter from participants.

"If you don't bring David, we'll bring David into the budget because we know some of your priorities."

He stressed that proper planning would reduce pressure on the government's contingency reserve, which he noted is frequently exhausted within the first few months of every fiscal year due to unforeseen spending requests.

Looking ahead, Ngafuan expressed confidence that the government would complete the budget preparation process in time for submission to the Legislature before the October 31 constitutional deadline.

He disclosed that nationwide budget consultations and sector hearings would begin immediately following the official launch.

Reflecting on the Boakai administration's first two and a half years in office, Ngafuan said government had made significant progress despite numerous challenges.

"Yesterday marked exactly two years and six months since President Boakai was inaugurated," he said.

"We've achieved a lot, but on this six-year journey there is much more we can do and much more we will do."

He acknowledged that critics would continue highlighting areas where government performance remains below expectations but said the administration remained focused on fulfilling its development commitments.

Concluding his remarks, Ngafuan called for stronger cooperation among government institutions, stressing that collaboration--not personal relationships--is essential to national development.

"The Constitution does not say people working in government must like each other," he remarked.

"But it requires that we work with each other. Whether you like the person or not is your issue. If we don't work together, we will not succeed."

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Budget Tanneh Brunson described the FY2027 budget process as more than a technical exercise, saying it represents a national responsibility that will determine how public resources are allocated to improve the lives of Liberians.

She noted that although Liberia's economy is showing signs of recovery through improved growth, declining inflation and a more stable macroeconomic environment, fiscal pressures remain high.

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"Every dollar must deliver results," Brunson emphasized.

She announced that the 2027 budget would prioritize key sectors, including economic infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, education, private sector development, youth empowerment, and the justice sector.

Brunson also challenged spending entities to improve planning quality by submitting realistic budgets based on credible data and proper costing.

"Too often budgets are submitted without realistic costing or proper prioritization, only for entities to return with additional unplanned requests," she said.

"This not only undermines fiscal discipline but also weakens the credibility of the national budget."

She urged ministries and agencies to activate their Budget Management Committees and ensure that every budget allocation is directly linked to measurable development outcomes.

Also speaking, Civil Service Agency Director General Dr. Josiah Joekai praised the Ministry of Finance for strengthening Liberia's fiscal management system and improving public financial administration.

"We may not be where we aspire to be, but we are no longer where we were two years and six months ago," Joekai said.

"The economy is expanding, investment is growing, our fiscal space has improved significantly, and our country is respected once more."

He announced that the Civil Service Agency will launch its nationwide manpower hearings simultaneously with the FY2027 budget preparation process to ensure that all personnel requirements are incorporated into next year's budget.

According to him, beginning in FY2027, government institutions will no longer be allowed to seek additional compensation allocations outside the approved manpower planning process.

Joekai said the initiative will improve compensation management and reduce supplementary budget requests while strengthening public sector efficiency.

He also thanked Minister Ngafuan for supporting the construction of Civil Service regional headquarters in Bong County and the planned groundbreaking for another regional office in Zwedru, describing the investments as important steps toward decentralizing government services and improving access for public servants across Liberia.