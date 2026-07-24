Liberia: Major Buchanan Corridors Light Up

Major roads, business corridors, and residential communities across Buchanan are being illuminated as the Government of Liberia accelerates the implementation of a €42 million European Union-funded electrification project, bringing electricity to hundreds of homes, businesses, and public institutions ahead of Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration on July 26.

The electrification initiative, being implemented through the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency (RREA) in partnership with the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) under the Light Up South-East Liberia (LUSE) Program, has transformed several parts of the city into active construction zones as engineers work around the clock to expand access to reliable electricity.

The project has already restored visible electricity activity across Buchanan, where newly installed streetlights are illuminating major streets and public spaces while electricity connections to homes, commercial establishments, healthcare facilities, and government institutions continue at an accelerated pace.

Among the communities and strategic locations currently benefiting from the ongoing works are the Benson River communities, Tubman Street, the LOIC catchment communities, K-Plaza, Robert Street, Hotel Buchanan, the Fairground area, the Administrative Building, Kiber Street, the Liberia Government Hospital vicinity, and New Buchanan.

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Residents in several of these communities are already experiencing electricity service, particularly through the installation of modern streetlights designed to improve public safety and enhance nighttime economic activities ahead of the country's Independence Day festivities.

Project engineers are simultaneously expanding customer connections by installing electricity service drops and prepaid meters for households and businesses throughout the city.

Confirming the progress, RREA's LUSE Project Manager, Josephus A. G. Sonniful, said household electricity connections are actively progressing across Buchanan as engineering teams continue installing customer meters and connecting additional neighborhoods to the electricity network.

LEC's Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Engr. Thomas Z. Gonkerwon, also confirmed that electricity meters are currently being installed for customers, noting that the connection process is steadily expanding throughout the city through close collaboration between LEC and RREA.

Officials explained that while significant progress is being made ahead of the July 26 Independence Day celebrations, implementation of the project will continue beyond the national festivities until October 2026, when all planned infrastructure works are expected to be completed.

They emphasized that households, businesses, and institutions connected during the current phase will remain permanently connected as additional communities are integrated into the electricity distribution network.

The ongoing works include the installation of utility poles, transformers, medium- and low-voltage distribution lines, streetlights, and service connections to residential homes, commercial establishments, schools, healthcare facilities, government offices, hotels, marketplaces, and other public institutions.

The accelerated pace of implementation follows recent interventions by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Delivery Unit (PDU), which has been working closely with RREA and LEC to fast-track electricity access in Buchanan before the city hosts Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebrations.

During a recent coordination meeting in Buchanan, the PDU urged both institutions to strengthen collaboration to ensure timely delivery of the project while maintaining momentum toward the overall completion schedule.

The €42 million European Union grant finances the broader Light Up South-East Liberia (LUSE) Program, one of Liberia's largest regional electrification initiatives aimed at expanding affordable and reliable electricity access in Buchanan, Greenville, and Barclayville.

The initiative seeks to connect thousands of households, businesses, schools, health facilities, and government institutions while strengthening electricity infrastructure throughout southeastern Liberia.

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Officials say the project is expected to generate significant social and economic benefits by improving electricity access, stimulating local businesses, strengthening healthcare delivery and education services, creating employment opportunities, and enhancing security through expanded public lighting.

Beyond the Independence Day celebrations, the electrification project is expected to serve as a lasting investment in Grand Bassa County's development by improving access to reliable electricity, encouraging private sector investment, supporting industrial growth, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.

With construction continuing over the coming months, Buchanan is steadily emerging as one of Liberia's fastest-growing electrified cities, underscoring the government's commitment, with support from the European Union, to expanding modern energy access and driving inclusive economic development across southeastern Liberia.