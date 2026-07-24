Ghana: Police Kill Robbery Suspect, Arrest 8 in Tema Crackdown

The Tema Regional Police Command has shot dead a suspected armed robber during a gun battle at Zenu Obaatan and arrested eight suspects in separate armed robbery and murder cases as it intensifies efforts to tackle violent crime in the region.

The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Eric Asamoah Asiedu, disclosed this at a media briefing in Tema on Thursday.

He said the Zenu-Atadeka Police Command received intelligence on July 14 about a planned robbery at Zenu Obaatan. Police surveillance on July 15 and 16 led officers to four armed suspects in the early hours of July 16.

According to DCOP Asiedu, the suspects opened fire on the police upon sighting them, prompting officers to return fire in self-defence.

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One suspect sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a police officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and discharged.

Three other suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said exhibits recovered from the scene had been retained, while the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Health facilities in the area had also been alerted to report persons seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

DCOP Asiedu also updated the media on investigations into the robbery at Mummy's Recipe Warehouse at Tema Community Nine, where armed men made away with 2,826 bags of 5kg Aaba rice and 113 cartons of sardines after overpowering three security guards.

He said intelligence-led operations led to the arrest of Akala Kudus, Shaibu Dauda, Abdul Rahman Moro, Giya Hudu, Razak Seidu and Francis Ayinsabga at a warehouse near the Tema Industrial Area while they were loading 717 suspected stolen bags of rice onto a truck.

The suspects have been remanded by the court.

In another operation, police recovered 600 out of 751 stolen bags of organic fertiliser valued at GH¢431,825 from a warehouse in Tema Community One following the arrest of 20-year-old Jacob Botwe, who has also been remanded.

On the murder of Korletey Adjawutor at a sand-winning site near Agortor on May 18, DCOP Asiedu said Gideon Tetteh Addico and Kwabla Afetorgbor had been arrested and granted court bail.

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A pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition was retrieved, while police were pursuing three other suspects identified only as Spain, Sammy and Jordan.

He assured the bereaved family that the police remained committed to bringing all those involved to justice.