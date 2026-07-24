Nigeria: Why I Joined Turkish Club Bursaspor-Iheanacho

His departure caught many by surprise, particularly after Celtic manager Martin O'Neill disclosed that he believed the Nigerian forward had agreed to extend his stay at Parkhead before negotiations unexpectedly collapsed

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that Bursaspor's ambitious long-term vision of returning to the Turkish Super Lig and competing in European football played a decisive role in his decision to reject a new contract with Celtic.

The 29-year-old completed a surprise move to the Turkish second division side last week, bringing an end to a successful spell at Celtic, where he helped the Scottish giants secure a domestic double during the 2025/26 campaign.

His departure caught many by surprise, particularly after Celtic manager Martin O'Neill disclosed that he believed the Nigerian forward had agreed to extend his stay at Parkhead before negotiations unexpectedly collapsed.

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However, Iheanacho has now shed light on the reasoning behind his decision, insisting that Bursaspor's sporting vision, not financial considerations ultimately persuaded him to embark on a new chapter in Turkey.

Speaking on the club's official YouTube channel, the former Manchester City and Leicester City striker said the club's clear ambitions immediately resonated with him.

"When I heard about their project, that they wanted to climb up to the Super Lig and also play in Europe, I said this is a big project and it's very good for me to come and be involved and help the team," Iheanacho said.

"So I asked my agent to make sure he does everything possible to make sure I come to Bursaspor."

Promotion comes before personal glory

Despite arriving with the reputation of one of the biggest names in the Turkish second tier, Iheanacho insists his focus is firmly on the collective objective of guiding Bursaspor back to the top flight.

The Nigerian striker, who scored nine goals during his spell with Celtic, stressed that promotion remains the team's overriding ambition, with individual milestones taking a back seat.

"We know what we want as a team. Collectively as a team, hopefully we achieve promotion, that is our main target before the individual target of a player," he said.

"My target is for us to go to the Super Lig."

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Fans played their part

Iheanacho also acknowledged the role played by Bursaspor supporters in influencing his decision, revealing that the club's passionate fanbase consistently encouraged him to complete the move through social media.

Their enthusiasm, coupled with the club's ambitious plans, convinced the Super Eagles forward that Bursaspor was the ideal destination to continue his career.

The move offers Iheanacho an opportunity to spearhead the revival of one of Turkey's historic clubs while continuing the resurgence that began during his productive spell in Scotland.

Familiar colours, fresh challenge

The Nigerian ended his first interview on a light-hearted note by comparing the colours of his former and current clubs.

Having worn Celtic's iconic green-and-white hoops, Iheanacho admitted settling into Bursaspor's colours should not take much adjustment.

"It's the same green and white, to be fair," he joked.

"Celtic is a bit lighter green, Bursaspor is dark green. It's a little bit different but it's all similar. It's all good."

With promotion now the clear objective, Iheanacho will be expected to lead Bursaspor's promotion charge as the club looks to return to the Turkish Super Lig before pursuing its longer-term ambition of competing once again on the European stage.