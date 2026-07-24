Liberia: Ministry of Education Approves Daniel Henderson's Memoir for Senior High Schools As Clcy Founder Launches Inspirational Book

Monrovia — What began as the story of a boy struggling for an education has now become part of Liberia's educational journey.

Daniel Henderson, Founder and Executive Director of Change for Liberian Children and Youth (CLCY), on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, officially launched his memoir, Daniel: The Boy Who Wanted School, at the Bella Casa Hotel in Monrovia, marking a major milestone after the Ministry of Education approved the book for use as a supplementary reader in senior high schools across Liberia.

The launch, held as part of CLCY's eighth anniversary celebration, drew government officials, education stakeholders, development partners and supporters who hailed Henderson's life story as a powerful testament to resilience, perseverance and the transformative power of education.

In an official letter dated July 20, 2026, the Ministry of Education's Center of Excellence for Curriculum Development and Textbooks Research informed Henderson that the memoir had successfully passed a technical review and was approved for classroom use.

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Signed by Executive Director Julia K. Sandiman-Gbeyei, the ministry said the book aligns with Liberia's national curriculum and offers valuable lessons for students.

"The book reveals the true stories of your life as a young man, the level and intensity of your suffering, faith, discipline, and perseverance, coupled with the legacy established through the CLCY," the letter stated.

The ministry concluded that the memoir was "worthy of emulation". It granted official approval for its use in senior high schools as a supplementary reader to strengthen students' reading comprehension and life skills.

The approval also gives Henderson the freedom to print, distribute, and sell the book to schools and the general public without any obligation to the ministry.

A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Addressing guests at the launch, Henderson described the moment as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"It is an honor to be here, not just as Daniel, but as an author. I take it as a blessing from God," he said.

Reflecting on his childhood, Henderson recounted growing up with an overwhelming desire to attend school despite severe hardships.

"Growing up, I wanted to go to school, and I never had that opportunity. But today, through the grace of God, I went to school, served in the United States Navy for 20 years, retired, and wrote my book."

He said the ministry's decision to approve the memoir for schools was particularly meaningful because it would allow young Liberians facing similar struggles to find hope through his experiences.

"For it to be accepted by the Ministry of Education so children across Liberia can read about everything I went through--to have hope and be inspired never to give up--is a joy for me," Henderson said.

He thanked his family, friends and supporters for standing by him throughout his journey.

From Poverty to Purpose

Henderson's memoir traces his journey from growing up in poverty in Careysburg, surviving the Liberian civil conflict, becoming a refugee and eventually emigrating to the United States, where he built a successful career and served two decades in the U.S. Navy.

Motivated by his own experiences, he later founded CLCY, which has provided scholarships, school supplies, mentorship and humanitarian assistance to hundreds of vulnerable children across Liberia.

Book Sales to Expand Scholarships

Henderson announced that proceeds from the memoir will be used to expand CLCY's educational programs, particularly scholarships for Liberian students seeking higher education opportunities abroad.

"When the book was first released online, it sold out and had to be reproduced," he said.

"This isn't just my story; it's Liberia's story. Anyone who reads this book will see themselves in it."

He said his long-term vision is to use book sales to sponsor more Liberian students in international universities.

"Our goal is to raise enough resources to provide international scholarships so Liberian children can become engineers, journalists, doctors and professionals who can compete anywhere in the world," he said.

Approximately 150 copies of the memoir have already been shipped to Liberia, with more expected in the coming weeks.

Partners Pledge Support

The launch also attracted strong support from education advocates and development partners.

Ama Harris, Country Director of Empowerment Squared Liberia, speaking on behalf of the organization's founder Leo Johnson, praised Henderson's commitment to education and pledged to stock the memoir at Empowerment Square.

"Bring your books and put them on our shelves," Harris told Henderson.

She recalled learning about CLCY years before Empowerment Square was established and commended the organization's sustained investment in disadvantaged children. She also recognized Henderson and his family's immense support for Empowerment Squared.

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"Like Daniel, most of us have our own stories in Liberia," she said. "Every time I see people supporting education, I am happy."

Drawing from her family's educational background, Harris emphasized that every child possesses untapped potential that deserves investment.

"We have to have a mindset change. Every human being has potential, and that potential needs investment," she said. She also praised the CLCY team for keeping the organization's vision alive despite Henderson living abroad.

Message of Hope

For Henderson, however, the memoir is about far more than recounting his personal experiences.

"It is about hope," he said. "It is about proving that no matter where you begin, with faith, perseverance and education, your future can be transformed."

With the Ministry of Education's endorsement, Henderson's personal story is now poised to inspire a new generation of Liberian students--not only as a memoir, but as a classroom resource encouraging resilience, determination and the belief that education can change lives.