Liberia: Odoshall Karnue - CEO of God's Willing Gas Stations, From Kerosene Seller to Owner of 14 Gas Stations, Building 10-Storey Hotel in Nimba

Ganta — The Chief Executive Officer of God's Willing Gas Station Incorporated, Odoshall Karnue, has recounted how steady reinvestment and hard work transformed a small kerosene trade into one of Nimba's growing business enterprises.

His company now operates 14 fuel stations across Liberia and has started construction on a 10-storey hotel in Ganta City, Nimba County.

Mr. Karnue told FrontPage Africa (FPA) that his entrepreneurial journey began in 1994 at age 14 when he earned US$2.50 a day working on farms.

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He said that he pooled his savings to buy a gallon of kerosene at the time for L$35 and resold it, using the profits to support his family and pay school fees at St. Mary Center High School.

"I realized selling kerosene would be the best way forward," he said, explaining that early profits covered household needs and school expenses while he built experience and capital.

After moving to the city in the mid-1990s and completing school in 2002, Mr. Karnue stated that he expanded his operations.

"Today, God's Willing Gas Station Incorporated owns 14 fuel stations nationwide and is diversifying into hospitality," he disclosed.

"We are aging, so we had to put our hands in the hotel business," he said, describing the hotel as a long-term asset that will require less day-to-day physical involvement as he grows older.

Hotel Project.

"Engineers have designed a 10-storey hotel, but construction will be phased because of cost. The plan is to complete the structural skeleton up to the tenth floor, finish the first five floors to open and operate, and then complete the remaining five as funds become available. When finished, the hotel will offer about 200 rooms, conference facilities and related amenities," Mr. Karmue further disclosed.

Mr. Karnue named local professionals on the design team, including a Nimba-born civil engineer and an architect and said cost estimates are being finalized.

He added that opening the building in stages will produce revenue to finance later phases.

Banking and finance

Mr. Karnue described his experience borrowing from local banks, singling out G T-Bank in Ganta and other local lenders as key partners since 2016.

He said consistent loan repayment over ten years earned him preferential treatment and VIP Service.

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Responding to perceptions that Liberians are likely to default on loans, he acknowledged there are problems but rejected blanket assumptions: "Everybody is not a saint We still get trustful people," he intimated.

He urged Liberians to use formal banking and credit responsibly to build local wealth rather than letting foreigners control capital flows.

Advice to young entrepreneurs Mr. Karnue offered practical advice to young Liberian businesspeople, saying "manage yourself, do not be ashamed of honest work, use time wisely, and be patient."

Mr. Jarnue urged them to invest small earnings, focus on long-term plans and persevere when progress is slow. "Your mindset is your biggest asset," he asserted, stressing that persistence and prudent reinvestment were key to his success.

Community ties Originally from what Mr. Karnue described as a town in present-day Electoral District 4 of Nimba County, he attended local schools before moving to the city.

He credited family support and community networks for helping him through school and the early stages of his business.

As construction continues, Mr. Karnue hopes the phased hotel project will create local jobs, generate new revenue streams and demonstrate that disciplined saving and small capital can grow into substantial enterprises.