Nigeria: 2027 - INEC Can't Be Truly Independent Without Financial Autonomy - Amupitan

Abuja — The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, has declared that the electoral umpire cannot be truly independent without financial autonomy, warning that continued dependence on the normal budgetary process weakens its operational independence and could undermine efforts to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

His remarks shifted attention from the familiar debate over electoral reforms to a more fundamental question: whether an election management body expected to inspire public confidence can effectively do so while relying on other institutions for its funding and operations.

Delivering the keynote address at the public presentation of 'Shadows: Protest Essays on Africa's Most Consequential Country (1999-2023)', authored by THISDAY Managing Director, Mr Eniola Bello, at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, Amupitan argued that while INEC remains central to the electoral process, the responsibility for credible elections extends to political parties, security agencies, the media, civil society organisations and Nigerians themselves.

"Can INEC truly be independent without financial autonomy? If we are serious about strengthening our institutions and conducting free, fair and credible elections, then financial autonomy is essential," Amupitan declared.

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He maintained that although the Constitution places INEC's funding on the Consolidated Revenue Fund, practical experience has shown that the arrangement falls short of guaranteeing genuine independence because the Commission still passes through the normal appropriation process.

"The Constitution places INEC's funding on the Consolidated Revenue Fund, and many believe that is sufficient. However, experience has shown that as long as INEC remains subject to the normal appropriation process and depends on budgetary approvals by other institutions, genuine financial independence remains difficult," he said.

The INEC chairman noted that the commission's responsibilities go far beyond organising elections, pointing out that it conducts federal and state elections; supports local government polls in some respects; registers voters and political parties; monitors political parties; and maintains the national voter register used across the federation.

"For these reasons, there is a strong case for giving INEC greater operational and financial autonomy to improve efficiency and strengthen public confidence in the electoral process," he added.

Amupitan also stressed that strengthening Nigeria's electoral process requires collective responsibility rather than focusing solely on the electoral commission.

"When we talk about strengthening institutions, there are several institutions involved in the conduct of elections. Most times, people think only of the Independent National Electoral Commission, but beyond INEC, we also have the media, the security agencies, civil society organisations and, indeed, the Nigerian people. The health of our democracy is reflected in the strength of this wider institutional framework," he said.

Drawing from international democratic principles, he recalled that the Inter-Parliamentary Council had long recognised that building democratic institutions is a shared responsibility of government, voters and organised political forces.

"Therefore, if we truly want the 2027 elections to be free, fair, credible and peaceful, all these institutions must work together," he said.

Addressing concerns over the appointment of INEC's leadership, Amupitan said the Constitution already provides safeguards by requiring the President to appoint the Chairman and National Commissioners in consultation with the Council of State, subject to Senate confirmation.

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He, however, argued that the real challenge often lies not with the law but with those entrusted to implement it.

"Sometimes, however, the issue is not the law itself but those who operate it," he said, citing former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloma Mukhtar, as having argued that Nigeria's challenge is less about replacing the Constitution than faithfully upholding both its spirit and the Electoral Act.

Amupitan described Bello's two-volume publication as a significant contribution to Nigeria's democratic discourse, saying its more than 900 pages chronicle the country's political evolution from the return to democratic rule in 1999 to 2023 and provide valuable lessons as preparations gather pace for the 2027 general election.

"Every election teaches us lessons, and every electoral cycle provides an opportunity to improve on the last," he said.