Ghana: Suspected Narcotic Drugs Concealed in Fertiliser Sacks Intercepted, 2 Arrested

An intelligence led police operation at the bustling Asawase Market in Kumasi uncovered 100 compressed parcels of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs hidden beneath second hand clothing packed in fertiliser sacks, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The seizure dealt another blow to the illicit drug trade in the Ashanti Region, with the exhibits secured for forensic examination while the suspects remain in police custody to assist with investigations.

The operation was carried out on Monday following credible intelligence that suspected narcotic drugs were being transported in fertiliser sacks, according to a press release signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo.

The statement said a team from the Manhyia District Police Command, led by the District Commander and supported by personnel from the Manhyia Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Zongo Police Station, moved swiftly to the market after receiving the tip off.

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It said the operation resulted in the arrest of Osman Bassein, 37, and Mohammed Abdul Razak, 38.

A search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses led to the retrieval of 13 fertiliser sacks.

According to the police, inspection of the sacks revealed second hand clothing concealing 100 compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

The statement disclosed that the exhibits were photographed at the scene in accordance with evidential procedures before being secured for forensic examination.

It said the two suspects were currently in police custody assisting with investigations and would be processed in accordance with the law, subject to the outcome of the investigations.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command commended members of the public for providing timely and credible information that made the operation possible.

It appealed to the public to continue supporting efforts to combat crime by reporting suspicious activities through the police emergency numbers 18555 on the MTN network, 191 or 112.

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The police reiterated their commitment to intensifying intelligence led operations to disrupt criminal networks and ensure the safety and security of residents in the region.