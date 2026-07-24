Nigeria: Christian Persecution - Trump Vows to Stand With Nigeria in Anti-Terror War

...Applauds President's resolve to tackle nation's challenges

...As US pledge to nullify jihadists' threats in Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, others

...OPHK drone strikes kill over 20 ISWAP fighters, chief photographer, destroy logistics hub in Southern Lake Chad

-- US President, Donald Trump, has written his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, vowing to stand with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

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He also commended Tinubu's resolve to tackle issues plaguing Nigeria, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, saying it is an honour to stand with his administration in the fight against terrorists.

Trump's letter came as his government said jihadist terrorist groups have remained a danger to global peace and security, despite effective campaigns, but vowed to sustain counter-terrorism efforts through diplomacy, financial action and military cooperation with partners, especially in Nigeria, Somalia and Syria, among others.

In the letter dated July 6, 2026, Trump said US-Nigeria relationship had flourished in recent times, with the two sides working closely in key areas, particularly in tackling security challenges afflicting parts of Nigeria.

He applauded Tinubu's resolve to tackle the problems confronting the country, especially the violence affecting Christian communities.

Trump said it is a true honour to stand with Tinubu in the fight against terrorists and to help make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous.

The letter read: "Dear Mr President, Thank you for your thoughtful letter. Your kind words mean a great deal to me, and I appreciate your decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people.

"I applaud your resolve to tackle the issues plaguing your nation, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, and it is a true honour to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous.

"The United States-Nigeria relationship is crucial at a time conflict has spread across West Africa and around the world.

"We both share a mutual goal of confronting terrorism in all its forms, and our historic US-Nigeria 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap has established a robust framework to accomplish this feat.

"I am proud to have deployed United States Special Operations Forces, among the most elite military units anywhere in the world, to equip the brave men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the skills, tools and intelligence they need to protect your homeland and ensure the safety and security of citizens, particularly those of faith who have been under attack.

"I look forward to our continued discussions over the course of my presidency."

Recall that in November last year, Trump and Tinubu agreed to establish a Joint Working Group co-chaired by the national security advisers of Nigeria and the United States.

Through the work of the group, the two sides agreed several steps, including training, intelligence-sharing and joint operations to roll back terrorist activities.

A highlight of the collaboration was the coordinated May 16 attack on ISIS hideouts in the Lake Chad area, which led to the killing of the group's top leader, Abubakar Al-Minuki, and many of his lieutenants.

Last week, US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Frank Garcia, visited Abuja, met senior government officials and pledged to strengthen cooperation between Abuja and Washington, DC, in security and other areas.

US reaffirms vigilance against jihadist threats in Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, others

Also, the United States has said jihadist terrorist groups have remained a danger to global peace and security, despite effective campaigns but vowed to sustain counter-terrorism efforts through diplomacy, financial action and military cooperation with partners, including Nigeria.

Ambassador Gregory D. LoGerfo, Coordinator and Ambassador-at-Large for Counter-terrorism at the U.S Department of State, stated this in a statement on the outcome of a ministerial meeting on resurgence of political terrorism convened by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Washington.

The ministerial meeting, which held last week at the State Department, had delegations from 66 countries in attendance.

It focused on what officials described as a resurgent threat from far-left political terrorism, alongside continued risks posed by narco-terrorists and Islamic jihadist groups.

LoGerfo, who assured that Washington is currently addressing these three major terrorism threats, said: "For all three, we need to identify terror actors and plots before they happen."

Citing actions against Islamic jihadist groups in Nigeria, Somalia, Syria and the Middle East region, he said the sustained action is driven by the September 11 attacks and subsequent jihadist attacks in Bali, Madrid and London, among others.

"For the last 25 years, U.S. counterterrorism and that of our partners have meant, first and foremost, the fight against Islamic terrorism.

"Our sustained campaign against Islamic terrorists has been very effective through global diplomacy and cooperation, a unified attack on terrorist financial networks, and military action by the United States and our partners.

"But jihadist groups remain a danger and we remain vigilant in our efforts to counter them" LoGerfo said.

He added that at President Donald Trump's directive, American forces had carried out strikes against jihadi adversaries in Syria, Somalia and Nigeria, as part of efforts to degrade ongoing threats.

Sharing the outcome of the ministerial meeting, LoGerfo said partner countries agreed to align their legal frameworks to ensure that the terrorist networks could not simply relocate across borders.

Partner countries, according to him, also agreed to deepen intelligence sharing, coordinate travel restrictions, and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, especially transportation and energy systems.

LoGerfo shared that Secretary Rubio also announced new visa restrictions under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to bar members of far-left terrorist groups and their supporters from entering the United States.

OPHK drone strikes kill over 20 ISWAP fighters, destroy logistics hub in Southern Lake Chad

Meanwhile, fresh battle damage assessment, BDA, from Operation HADIN KAI, OPHK, has confirmed that no fewer than 20 ISWAP fighters were neutralised in a precision drone strike conducted by the air component of the operation at Kila Bariya in the Southern Lake Chad axis on Tuesday.

It also confirmed the elimination of Abu Salim al-Barnawi, a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP raid commander turned chief photographer and propaganda operative, during the failed terrorist attack on a military location last week.

Intelligence sources said the precision strike, carried out on July 21, targeted a key terrorist logistics and assembly point, following credible intelligence on the presence of fighters and strategic supplies in the area.

According to the latest assessment, several other terrorists sustained severe injuries, while over 30 newly acquired motorcycles were destroyed in the strike.

The assessment further revealed that the operation destroyed a major ISWAP food storage facility stocked with large quantities of beans and other food items allegedly confiscated or forcibly collected from farming communities across the Southern Lake Chad region.

Military sources described the strike as one of the most significant precision engagements in recent weeks, noting that it dealt a major blow to the group's mobility, logistics and sustainment capability.

"The destruction of the motorcycles will significantly reduce the terrorists' ability to conduct rapid raids and reinforcement across the difficult Lake Chad terrain, while the loss of the food stockpile will further degrade their capacity to sustain prolonged operations," a senior military source said.

The successful strike is expected to alter the operational dynamics in the Southern Lake Chad axis, particularly around Marte, Ngala and Dikwa Local Government Areas, where ISWAP has continued efforts to regroup and project influence.

The military has sustained an aggressive air campaign under Operation HADIN KAI, combining precision intelligence, persistent surveillance and targeted strikes against terrorist enclaves to deny insurgents' freedom of movement and disrupt their command, logistics and operational networks.

ISWAP chief photographer, others eliminated in counter-terrorism operations

Further reports confirmed Abu Salim was eliminated alongside other members of the ISWAP mobile media team, including Abu Umar Khattab and Abu Khalid Usman.

Acting Media Information Officer Headquarters, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, said: "It would be recalled that the video camera was recovered among the other items stated in OPHK official statement.

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"The terrorist group has now been compelled to acknowledge his death through the publication of an obituary, exposing yet another significant loss within its dwindling ranks.

"Intelligence indicates that Abu Salim al-Barnawi previously led cross-border terrorist raids into Cameroon before being reassigned to the group's media wing, where he was responsible for photographing and filming terrorist attacks, producing propaganda, and glorifying the group's atrocities in an attempt to recruit impressionable individuals and deceive the public.

"The elimination of Abu Salim's led ISWAP mobile media team during the failed infiltration attempt at Cross Kauwa, Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State on July 12, 2026, further underscores the devastating impact of Operation HADIN KAI's sustained offensive operations.

"During the failed attack, troops inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists, eliminating several high-profile fighters, including a Syrian-Arab a Quaid, named Aliyu Zabarmari, while another Arab mercenary remains missing till date. Several other key fighters sustained severe injuries as they fled under intense military pressure.

"His elimination is another clear demonstration that the sustained offensive operations of Operation HADIN KAI are yielding tangible results. The loss of such seasoned operatives further degrades the terrorists' operational capability, weakens their propaganda apparatus, erodes their command structure, and diminishes their ability to spread extremist narratives and fabricate an illusion of strength.

"The issuance of an obituary by the terrorist group is a direct confirmation of the increasing pressure being exerted by Operation HADIN KAI.

"It also reflects the growing difficulty the terrorists face in replacing experienced operatives who have been systematically eliminated through sustained military operations. As their ranks continue to shrink and their propaganda machinery deteriorates, the group's capacity to inspire, recruit and coordinate attacks is steadily being eroded.

"Operation HADIN KAI remains resolute in maintaining relentless, intelligence-driven offensive operations to hunt down and eliminate the remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP, dismantle their support and propaganda networks, deny them freedom of action and ensure the complete restoration of peace and security across the North East."