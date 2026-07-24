Africa: Zenith Bank Wins Africa's Best Bank, Retains Nigeria's Top Banking Award

Zenith Bank Plc has been named Africa's Best Bank and Nigeria's Best Bank for the second consecutive year at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the continent's leading financial institutions.

The awards which were presented in London recognises the bank's strong financial performance, digital innovation, customer service and contribution to economic development across Africa.

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence are regarded as one of the banking industry's highest awards, assessing institutions on strategy, profitability, risk management, digital transformation and stakeholder impact.

Commenting, Zenith Bank's Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adaora Umeoji, described the awards as a reflection of the confidence reposed in the bank by its customers and stakeholders.

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She said the recognition underscores the dedication of the bank's workforce and its commitment to building a globally competitive African financial institution. According to her, the awards will further motivate the bank to deepen financial inclusion, deliver superior value to customers and support business growth across the continent.

Umeoji also acknowledged regulators across the countries where Zenith Bank operates for providing an enabling environment and dedicated the awards to the bank's founder, Jim Ovia, for laying the foundation of excellence that continues to drive its success.

Zenith Bank sustained strong financial performance in the 2025 financial year, recording gross earnings of N4.19 trillion, profit after tax of N1.04 trillion, while reducing its non-performing loan ratio to 3.8 per cent from 4.7 per cent. The latest honours add to Zenith Bank's growing list of international recognitions, including being ranked Nigeria's number one bank by Tier-1 Capital for the 17th consecutive year in The Banker's 2026 Top 1000 World Banks ranking.