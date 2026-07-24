Senegal: Angola's New Ambassador to Senegal Pledges to Strengthen Economic Diplomacy

Luanda — Angola's new ambassador to Senegal, António Egídio de Sousa Santos, stated on Wednesday (22) in Luanda that his mission will be guided by the rigorous compliance with the Executive's guidelines, with an emphasis on strengthening economic diplomacy and consolidating bilateral relations.

Speaking to the press after taking office before the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the diplomat revealed that he has ceased his duties as the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) for the Central African Republic, stressing that he will now devote himself exclusively to Angola's diplomatic representation in Dakar.

"What Angola can expect from me is one hundred percent compliance with the oath I have just taken, respecting the Constitution, the laws of the Republic and the guidelines I receive from my hierarchical superiors, in particular the President of the Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he declared.

António Egídio de Sousa Santos assured that he will work to convey the official position of the Angolan State to the Senegalese authorities, while also monitoring the Angolan community residing in that country.

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He also highlighted the continuation of the economic diplomacy strategy promoted by President João Lourenço, considering it essential for strengthening cooperation between African states.

"We will continue with economic diplomacy, which at this moment is paramount, not only for Angola but for the entire African continent," he emphasised.

The ambassador noted that he will seek to strengthen political and economic dialogue with Senegal, ensuring the correct transmission of the Angolan Head of State's guidelines to the Senegalese authorities and the national community residing in that country.

With a long military career, retired General Egídio de Sousa Santos has accumulated high-level responsibilities within the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), notably serving as Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Patriotic Education and Chief of the General Staff of the FAA.

Subsequently, as a retiree of the national army, he served as the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) for the Central African Republic and Head of the African Union Mission for Central Africa (MISAC).